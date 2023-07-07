Review: R.E.M. Reissues Bring Two Older Albums Back To Life

R.E.M./Around The Sun and Collapse Into Now/Craft Recordings

Three out of Five Stars, 4.5 out of Five Stars, respectively

R.E.M’s legacy is certainly enduring, and with the release of two upgraded 180-gram vinyl reissues, fans have the opportunity to once again indulge in the best of the band’s catalog with an entirely new listening experience. Granted, neither Around The Sun nor Collapse Into Now are necessarily included amongst the band’s landmark achievements, but coming towards the close of their career, they proved that the group hadn’t faltered in terms of engagement and intent.



Nevertheless, Around The Sun, the band’s 13th album was originally released to mixed reviews, but in retrospect, it proves to be infinitely more interesting. Certain songs found the group taking a decidedly different direction as opposed to earlier endeavors. “The Outsiders” incorporated rap courtesy of Q-Yip while “Final Straw” vetted an underlying affinity for political protest, given that it underscored the group’s disenchantment with America’s involvement in the Iraq War. The album also featured replacement drummer Bill Rieflin, who took over from Bill Berry following Berry’s retirement in 1997. Sadly, the album proved to be a commercial failure, although hearing it now in retrospect, it proves far more interesting and intriguing than it did early on.

Released eleven years later and recorded on the brink of their break-up, Collapse Into Now served as a swan song of sorts, but it was also an admirable farewell. The cover of the album features the members waving their goodbyes, but at the time, few of their fans got the hint. So too, many of the songs conveyed hints of their imminent departure that officially followed six months later. Nevertheless, the album is sweeping in scope, evidenced by the fact it was recorded in four different locales. It also featured an array of special guests, among them Patti Smith, Eddie Vedder, Peaches, Lenny Kaye, and Joel Gibb.

Both rereleases sound brilliant in their rereleased vinyl versions, a vivid reminder of the aural glories each of these albums has to offer, albeit with differing perspectives. Kudos once again to Craft Recordings for bringing back archival recordings and reintroducing them in ways that heighten the listening experience while bringing them back to the fore.

Photo by Lex van Rossen/MAI/Redferns