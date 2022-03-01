Review: Recapping the Classics, Band of Heathens Surveys Some Standards

Band of Heathens/Remote Transmissions Volume One/BOH Records

3.5 out of Five Stars

When an artist or a band opts to do a collection of covers, it can be interpreted in various ways. It might mean that they’re merely biding time prior to the next all-originals offering. Or perhaps they’ve run out of inspiration and need to refuel and refresh. Or maybe they just fancy taking a turn at songs they’ve always admired.

In the case of Band of Heathens, it was a matter of coping with the pandemic. Their new album, Remote Transmissions Volume One, evolved out of a podcast they happened to be hosting and an interview segment of the same name. They admit that they weren’t out to reinvent the wheel, but instead chose a selection of songs they had long admired, with a group of guests that shared their affection and enthusiasm—Margo Price, Todd Snider, Ray Wylie Hubbard, Nicki Bluhm, Hayes Carll, and Charlie Starr chief among them.



Still, given their choices, it’s the songs that shine in the spotlight as opposed to the performers themselves. It’s a varied selection, but one which reflects a rich reverence for classic conceits. Little Feat’s “Rock and Roll Doctor,” Bob Seger’s “Night Moves,” the classic R&B standard by “Papa Was a Rollin’ Stone,” Tom Petty’s “Walls,” Bob Dylan’s “The Man in Me,” Marty Robbins’ “El Paso City,” and Guy Clark’s restless ballad “L.A. Freeway” are among the highlights, given that each is rendered with the sound and sensitivity applicable to each. Still, in truth, every song qualifies as a stand-out, and when they end the set with an otherwise obscure offering by the Stones (make that Keith Richards in particular), that being the faded blues of “You Got the Silver,” the taste and tenacity of all those involved are especially evident.



Ultimately, Remote Transmissions serves as an excellent mixtape, a reminder that even in days of despair, great songs can provide the soothing salve that gets us through and shines some light. The fact that this is labeled Volume One offers hope that there will be more to come, and indeed, given what’s initially shared, it too will be eagerly anticipated.



Photo courtesy Absolute Publicity