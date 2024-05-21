Watch John Fogerty Rehearse a Solo Deep Cut for His Upcoming Tour as His Dog Creedence Looks On

As John Fogerty prepares for his upcoming 2024 Celebration Tour with George Thorogood & the Destroyers, the ex-Creedence Clearwater Revival frontman apparently is dusting off some deep cuts for the trek. Fogerty has taken to his social media pages to post a video of him rehearsing for the trek as he plays a rendition of “I Will Walk with You,” a song from his 2004 solo album, Deja Vu All Over Again.

The clip captures the 78-year-old Rock & Roll Hall of Famer doing some fancy finger-picking and singing a bit of the country-influenced tune as a furry faithful friend looks on.

The video is accompanied by a message that reads, “‘I Will Walk With You’ from rehearsals for the upcoming Celebration Tour (with a special guest — our dog, Creedence) … Come catch it live this summer on the road with [George Thorogood] and [Hearty Har]!” Hearty Har is a group led by Fogerty’s sons Tyler and Shane, who both also play in his touring band.

Fans React to Fogerty’s Rehearsal Video

The clip inspired a bunch of his fans to post reactions in the comments section of his Instagram page.

“The genius, rock hero!! John Fogerty, you rule!! My respect and admiration!!” one fan wrote, which prompted Fogerty to respond, “Hey, thanks!”

A second fan commented, “Omg yes! Please play more solo era songs.”

A third posted, “Wnderful song … and the luckiest dog … we will go to Berlin to watch the show this summer.”

Fogerty Has Been Rehearsing Another Solo Deep Cut

Fogerty also recently posted a clip of him rehearsing another solo deep cut, “Change in the Weather,” which appeared on his 1986 album, Eye of the Zombie.

According to Setlist.fm, the last time Fogerty played “I Will Walk with You” in concert was in 2012. He hasn’t performed “Change in the Weather” live since 2009.

About Fogerty’s 2024 Tour Plans

As previously reported, Fogerty will launch a U.S. leg of Celebration Tour, featuring George Thorogood and the Destroyers as his support act, on June 2 in Simpsonville, South Carolina. The trek, which features about 30 dates, is mapped out through a September 1 show in Santa Barbara, California.

Fogerty’s 2024 itinerary also features a series of European gigs in July. In addition, he has a few late-summer U.S. performances lined up without Thorogood.

Tickets for Fogerty’s tour dates are available now via various outlets, including StubHub.

