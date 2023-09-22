7 Must-Listen-to Bluegrass Classics

Bluegrass is a fascinating genre rooted in both American and European folk music. This form of country music developed in Appalachia with distinct influences from Scottish and Irish traditional music, African-American spirituals, and even jazz. Bluegrass has existed for centuries but has only been classified as a specific genre since the 1940s. Nevertheless, it has already produced a variety of bluegrass standards that are considered essential to the genre. Here are seven bluegrass classics that should be on your playlist!

1. “Foggy Mountain Breakdown” — Flatt & Scruggs

“Foggy Mountain Breakdown” has become one of the quintessential hits of bluegrass. The song was first recorded by Flatt and Scruggs in 1949, allowing Earl Scruggs to show off his signature five-finger banjo playing. The music has become so famous that the playing method is now known as “Scruggs style.” “Foggy Mountain Breakdown” is a standard for banjo players and has been covered countless times since it was first recorded. There’s no telling just how extensive its influence on bluegrass has been.

2. “Man of Constant Sorrow” — Dick Burnett

Modern audiences know “Man of Constant Sorrow” from the 2000 film O Brother, Where Art Thou? This song is a bluegrass classic, going back to 1913 in its modern form, but earlier versions from the 19th century also exist. It has been recorded countless times, getting treatments from Bob Dylan, Joan Baez, The Stanley Brothers, and many more. But the true origin of “Man of Constant Sorrow” is unknown. Some people think it may be several hundred years old, pointing to its enduring popularity in transitioning from folk to modern bluegrass.

3. “Dueling Banjos” — Eric Weissberg & Steve Mandell

“Dueling Banjos” is a bluegrass tune best known for its use in the film Deliverance. However, this song was based on “Feudin’ Banjos,” written by Arthur Smith as a banjo instrumental. First recorded in the 1950s, it wasn’t widely known until its use in the aforementioned 1972 film—which, incidentally, Smith didn’t give permission for. A lawsuit followed, in fact, which Smith won. Regardless, Deliverance spread the popularity of “Dueling Banjos,” making it into a true bluegrass classic.

4. “I’ll Fly Away” — Albert E. Brumley

“I’ll Fly Away” has existed in the gray area between bluegrass and American folk music for over a century. It is believed to be one of the most-recorded songs in the world, with at least 5,000 recordings in existence. These days, the most famous version is probably the duet between Alison Krauss and Gillian Welch, which was featured on the soundtrack of O Brother, Where Art Thou? Krauss and Welch’s version emphasizes the simple musical accompaniment and the sweet harmony of the singers’ voices, which surely accounts for its enduring popularity.

5. “Blue Moon of Kentucky” — Bill Monroe & His Bluegrass Boys

“Blue Moon of Kentucky” has multiple claims to fame; it is an essential bluegrass hit and the state song of Kentucky. It was first recorded in 1945 by Bill Monroe & His Bluegrass Boys, one of the earliest and most influential bluegrass bands. But it’s been the subject of countless covers in the decades since then. Elvis Presley, The Stanley Brothers, and Patsy Cline recorded versions of it. The romantic waltz-tempo bluegrass song has also been added to the National Recording Registry of the Library of Congress thanks to its cultural and musical significance.

6. “Mountain Dew” — The Stanley Brothers

“Mountain Dew” isn’t about a popular soft drink. This old Appalachian folk song is sometimes titled “Old Mountain Dew” or “Good Old Mountain Dew.” Written during the Prohibition Era, the song references moonshine, often brewed in stills deep within the Appalachian Mountains. “Mountain Dew” has become a bluegrass classic and has been covered by many artists. One of the best-known is by The Stanley Brothers, though Willie Nelson, Glen Campbell, and many others have adapted it to their unique styles.

7. “Rocky Top” — Osborne Brothers

“Rocky Top” might be a modern bluegrass song, but it takes its lyrical style from old folk songs. Written in 1967, the song is written from the perspective of a man living in a city but dreaming of returning to the Appalachian Mountains of Tennessee. Rocky Top is a mountain peak near Gatlinburg, Tennessee. The song is unique for its high energy and quick tempo despite being a melancholy song about missing home. The Osborne Brothers were the first to record the song in 1969, and their version became a hit.

Photo by Richard E. Aaron/Redferns/Getty Images