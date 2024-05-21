Is There a New Episode of ‘The Voice’ Tonight, May 21, 2024? How To Watch the Finale Part 2

It all comes down to tonight as The Voice Finale aims to crown its season 25 winner. The show is coming to an end, but tonight, May 21, is important for both contestants and fans. The Live Finale Part 2 airs at 9 p.m. EST on NBC and Peacock the next day.

Last night’s episode featured the Top 5 performing in a bid to receive America’s vote. Voting for the champion took place overnight, and will be tallied and revealed on tonight’s episode. Bryan Olesen, Nathan Chester, Karen Waldrup, Josh Sanders, and Asher HaVon took the stage to perform ballads that were bringing the coaches to tears. This is a close competition, and it will come down to America’s vote in the end.

Bryan Olesen made coach John Legend cry with his rendition of Benson Boone’s “Beautiful Things,” and the majority of fans were emotional as well. “From Dancing to crying,” one fan wrote on social media. “Bryan’s performance was incredibly moving. Just beautiful.”

The Voice Contestants Bring Coaches to Tears as They Make Their Bids for Season 25 Champion

John Legend has a shot at his second coaching win not only with Bryan Olesen, but with Nathan Chester as well. Nathan performed a funky rendition of the Isley Brothers’ “It’s Your Thing” on Monday night, causing many fans to already crown him champion.

“WoW!! Nathan Chester didn’t just kick off the night, that performance likely just won the whole finale!! That was incredible!! ‘It’s Your Thing’ and your gonna win it son!!” one fan wrote enthusiastically.

“I don’t care what anyone says, Nathan Chester is [‘The Voice’]” another fan wrote. Voting took place last night following the episode and the votes will be tallied today. Could is be Nathan or Bryan? Or what about Asher HaVon with Donna Summers’ “Last Dance”? Josh Sanders with Vince Gill’s “Go Rest High on that Mountain,” which brought Reba McEntire to tears? Or can Karen Waldrup win it all with her performance of Rascal Flatts’ “What Hurts the Most”?

Fans will have to wait until tonight to see who will be crowned the winner of The Voice. The competition is close this season, and the Live Finale promises to be extra thrilling.