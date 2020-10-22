Jesse Kramer Cements His Place as a Rocker for All with “Ridin’ Shotgun”

Singer/songwriter Jesse Kramer lives next door to a guy that hangs out in his garage and refurbishes old motorcycles, a guy that listens to vinyl and rocks out to Lynyrd Skynyrd, a guy that always seemed to turn the volume up when the sun went down.

Little did that guy that one night last summer, Kramer was listening.

“The song was called ‘Junkie,’” remembers Kramer in a recent interview with American Songwriter. “I remember hearing the way the guitar was played on that song and the guitar riffs and the attitude and the anger. Every song should make you feel some way, and that one hit a chord with me.”

So much so that Kramer used the deep cut to inspire him to write “Ridin’ Shotgun,’ a banger of a song that not only solidifies Kramer’s place as the all-American rocker, but confirms that his roots within soul and R&B also perfectly contribute to his ultra-unique sound.

“I wrote ‘Ridin’ Shotgun’ last spring when I was sauced up a little bit and upset at the lady friend, you know?” chuckles Kramer of the single whose first listen premieres exclusively on American Songwriter Thursday (Oct. 22.) “I guess I was a little on edge. (Laughs.) COVID-19 was hitting and I just had this ‘get out of my way’ mentality and I started writing.”

Word by word and line by line, the song began spewing out of Kramer’s soul. But then, Kramer was hit hard with a reality he wasn’t even expecting.

“I thought I was writing it about someone else, but then I found out I was writing it about me,” confesses Kramer, who recently released a reworking of Lady Gaga’s 2009 megahit “Bad Romance.” “I’m the one riding shotgun. Music is in the driver’s seat. It always has been.”

It’s a rather poetic take on what has been a somewhat chaotic life for Kramer, who grew up in the Midwest with a family who was big on Southern Baptist ideals. In an effort to tune out the beliefs he wasn’t so attune with, Kramer picked up the guitar and started playing.

“At ten years old, notes became words to me and notes came alive to me,” recalls Kramer, who wrote his first song at the age of 14 after building a personal foundation on the music of everyone from Chris Cornell to Neil Young. “As a somewhat sheltered child, music became my outlet. Music and my guitar and rock and roll became my dirty little secret.”

When given the choice between giving up music or being kicked out of the house, Kramer walked out the door with a guitar in his hand and no place to go. In later years, after some desperate days and terrifying nights sleeping in his car, Kramer would move to Nashville. Soon, he would experience viral success via appearances on NBC’s America’s Got Talent and FOX’s The Four: Battle for Stardom, eager to raise his rock and roll flag over the heads of anyone who would listen. And in late 2019 and early 2020, Kramer would put out a total of two EPs that were created with a healthy dose of the very real and underlying anger and angst that he was feeling.

And he is still feeling at this very moment.

“I’m 24 years old and I’m angry and I’m sad one day and I’m driven and ambitious the next day,” he admits. “It’s just the way things are these days.”

Nevertheless, the uncertainty of the day to day has had a fairly positive effect on the authenticity of his songwriting.

“We are in this time where we are being held back physically, but emotionally, it’s a free for all,” he admits. “And lately, I’ve been trying figure out how to translate that and channel that into my songwriting.”

He pauses.

“Music plays one of the biggest roles in who we are as human beings. It makes us feel something when it means something, and I want music to mean something again.”

Jackie Evancho Remakes Joni Mitchell Classic, "River"

Jackie Evancho has accomplished quite a lot in the ten years or so since she formally launched her career. With a dozen recordings to...

October 22, 2020 (-webkit-max-device-pixel-ratio:2){.td-thumb-css.tdi_36_13d{background-image:url(https://media.americansongwriter.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/10/22073917/jackie-evancho-1392x928.jpg)}}</style><span data-bg="url(https://media.americansongwriter.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/10/22073917/jackie-evancho-696x464.jpg)" class="entry-thumb td-thumb-css tdi_36_13d rocket-lazyload" style="" ></span></a></div></div><div class="td-module-meta-info"><h3 class="entry-title td-module-title"><a href="https://americansongwriter.com/river-jackie-evancho-video-premiere/" rel="bookmark" title="Jackie Evancho Remakes Joni Mitchell Classic, “River”">Jackie Evancho Remakes Joni Mitchell Classic, “River”</a></h3><div class="td-editor-date"> <span class="td-author-date"> <span class="td-post-author-name"><a href="https://americansongwriter.com/author/lee-zimmerman/">Lee Zimmerman</a> <span>-</span> </span> <span class="td-post-date"><time class="entry-date updated td-module-date" datetime="2020-10-22T07:39:34+00:00" >October 22, 2020</time></span> <span class="td-module-comments"><a href="https://americansongwriter.com/river-jackie-evancho-video-premiere/#respond">0</a></span> </span></div><div class="td-excerpt"> Jackie Evancho has accomplished quite a lot in the ten years or so since she formally launched her career. Video Premiere: Dead Rock West, "Revolution in the Garden."

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PSP-K3dAV-o Dead Rock West, "Revolution in the Garden" We're happy to premiere the video for "Revolution in the...

October 21, 2020 class="entry-thumb td-thumb-css tdi_37_f66 rocket-lazyload" style="" ></span></a></div></div><div class="td-module-meta-info"><h3 class="entry-title td-module-title"><a href="https://americansongwriter.com/video-premiere-dead-rock-west-revolution-in-the-garden/" rel="bookmark" title="Video Premiere: Dead Rock West, “Revolution in the Garden.”">Video Premiere: Dead Rock West, “Revolution in the Garden.”</a></h3><div class="td-editor-date"> <span class="td-author-date"> <span class="td-post-author-name"><a href="https://americansongwriter.com/author/paul-zollo/">Paul Zollo</a> <span>-</span> </span> <span class="td-post-date"><time class="entry-date updated td-module-date" datetime="2020-10-21T14:21:58+00:00" >October 21, 2020</time></span> <span class="td-module-comments"><a href="https://americansongwriter.com/video-premiere-dead-rock-west-revolution-in-the-garden/#respond">0</a></span> </span></div><div class="td-excerpt"> https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PSP-K3dAV-o Dead Rock West, The Steel Wheels Share Inspirational True Story Behind New Track, "My Name Is Sharon"

The Steel Wheels, hailing from the hills of Virginia's Blue Ridge Mountains, are an evolved string band widely praised for their four-part harmonies over...

October 21, 2020 data-bg="url(https://media.americansongwriter.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/10/21085755/Steel-Wheels-696x464.jpg)" class="entry-thumb td-thumb-css tdi_38_9ba rocket-lazyload" style="" ></span></a></div></div><div class="td-module-meta-info"><h3 class="entry-title td-module-title"><a href="https://americansongwriter.com/my-name-is-sharon-steel-wheels-song-premiere/" rel="bookmark" title="The Steel Wheels Share Inspirational True Story Behind New Track, “My Name Is Sharon”">The Steel Wheels Share Inspirational True Story Behind New Track, “My Name Is Sharon”</a></h3><div class="td-editor-date"> <span class="td-author-date"> <span class="td-post-author-name"><a href="https://americansongwriter.com/author/madeline-crone/">Madeline Crone</a> <span>-</span> </span> <span class="td-post-date"><time class="entry-date updated td-module-date" datetime="2020-10-21T09:31:10+00:00" >October 21, 2020</time></span> <span class="td-module-comments"><a href="https://americansongwriter.com/my-name-is-sharon-steel-wheels-song-premiere/#respond">0</a></span> </span></div><div class="td-excerpt"> The Steel Wheels, hailing from the hills of Virginia’s Blue Ridge Mountains, are an evolved string band widely praised for their four-part harmonies over...</div><div class="td-read-more"> <a href="https://americansongwriter.com/my-name-is-sharon-steel-wheels-song-premiere/">Read more</a></div></div></div></div></div></div></div></div><div class="vc_column tdi_40_9a0 wpb_column vc_column_container tdc-column td-pb-span4"><style scoped>.tdi_40_9a0{vertical-align:baseline}.tdi_40_9a0{width:360px!important}@media (max-width:767px){.tdi_40_9a0{width:auto!important}}@media (min-width:768px) and (max-width:1018px){.tdi_40_9a0{width:330px!important}}</style><div class="wpb_wrapper"><div class="wpb_wrapper td_block_wrap vc_widget_sidebar tdi_42_dcc " ><div class="td-a-rec td-a-rec-id-sidebar tdi_43_fe9 td_block_template_10"><style>.tdi_43_fe9.td-a-rec-img,.tdi_43_fe9 .td-adspot-title{text-align:left}.tdi_43_fe9.td-a-rec-img img{margin:0 auto 0 0}.tdi_43_fe9 .td-element-style{z-index:-1}</style><div class="adunit AS_Sidebar_Ad1 dfw-lazy-load" id="AS_Sidebar_Ad1" data-size-mapping="AS_Sidebar_Ad1"></div></div><div class="td_block_wrap td_block_1 td_block_widget tdi_44_aa9 td-pb-border-top td_block_template_10 td-column-1" data-td-block-uid="tdi_44_aa9" ><script>var block_tdi_44_aa9 = new tdBlock(); block_tdi_44_aa9.id = "tdi_44_aa9"; block_tdi_44_aa9.atts = '{"custom_title":"Popular Posts","custom_url":"","block_template_id":"","header_text_color":"#","border_color":"#","accent_text_color":"#","m4_tl":"","m4_el":"","m6_tl":"","limit":"5","offset":"","el_class":"","post_ids":"","category_id":"","category_ids":"","tag_slug":"","autors_id":"","installed_post_types":"","sort":"popular","td_ajax_filter_type":"","td_ajax_filter_ids":"","td_filter_default_txt":"All","td_ajax_preloading":"","ajax_pagination":"","ajax_pagination_infinite_stop":"","class":"td_block_widget tdi_44_aa9","separator":"","show_modified_date":"","f_header_font_header":"","f_header_font_title":"Block header","f_header_font_settings":"","f_header_font_family":"","f_header_font_size":"","f_header_font_line_height":"","f_header_font_style":"","f_header_font_weight":"","f_header_font_transform":"","f_header_font_spacing":"","f_header_":"","f_ajax_font_title":"Ajax categories","f_ajax_font_settings":"","f_ajax_font_family":"","f_ajax_font_size":"","f_ajax_font_line_height":"","f_ajax_font_style":"","f_ajax_font_weight":"","f_ajax_font_transform":"","f_ajax_font_spacing":"","f_ajax_":"","f_more_font_title":"Load more button","f_more_font_settings":"","f_more_font_family":"","f_more_font_size":"","f_more_font_line_height":"","f_more_font_style":"","f_more_font_weight":"","f_more_font_transform":"","f_more_font_spacing":"","f_more_":"","m4f_title_font_header":"","m4f_title_font_title":"Article title","m4f_title_font_settings":"","m4f_title_font_family":"","m4f_title_font_size":"","m4f_title_font_line_height":"","m4f_title_font_style":"","m4f_title_font_weight":"","m4f_title_font_transform":"","m4f_title_font_spacing":"","m4f_title_":"","m4f_cat_font_title":"Article category tag","m4f_cat_font_settings":"","m4f_cat_font_family":"","m4f_cat_font_size":"","m4f_cat_font_line_height":"","m4f_cat_font_style":"","m4f_cat_font_weight":"","m4f_cat_font_transform":"","m4f_cat_font_spacing":"","m4f_cat_":"","m4f_meta_font_title":"Article meta info","m4f_meta_font_settings":"","m4f_meta_font_family":"","m4f_meta_font_size":"","m4f_meta_font_line_height":"","m4f_meta_font_style":"","m4f_meta_font_weight":"","m4f_meta_font_transform":"","m4f_meta_font_spacing":"","m4f_meta_":"","m4f_ex_font_title":"Article excerpt","m4f_ex_font_settings":"","m4f_ex_font_family":"","m4f_ex_font_size":"","m4f_ex_font_line_height":"","m4f_ex_font_style":"","m4f_ex_font_weight":"","m4f_ex_font_transform":"","m4f_ex_font_spacing":"","m4f_ex_":"","m6f_title_font_header":"","m6f_title_font_title":"Article title","m6f_title_font_settings":"","m6f_title_font_family":"","m6f_title_font_size":"","m6f_title_font_line_height":"","m6f_title_font_style":"","m6f_title_font_weight":"","m6f_title_font_transform":"","m6f_title_font_spacing":"","m6f_title_":"","m6f_cat_font_title":"Article category tag","m6f_cat_font_settings":"","m6f_cat_font_family":"","m6f_cat_font_size":"","m6f_cat_font_line_height":"","m6f_cat_font_style":"","m6f_cat_font_weight":"","m6f_cat_font_transform":"","m6f_cat_font_spacing":"","m6f_cat_":"","m6f_meta_font_title":"Article meta info","m6f_meta_font_settings":"","m6f_meta_font_family":"","m6f_meta_font_size":"","m6f_meta_font_line_height":"","m6f_meta_font_style":"","m6f_meta_font_weight":"","m6f_meta_font_transform":"","m6f_meta_font_spacing":"","m6f_meta_":"","css":"","tdc_css":"","td_column_number":1,"header_color":"","color_preset":"","border_top":"","tdc_css_class":"tdi_44_aa9","tdc_css_class_style":"tdi_44_aa9_rand_style"}'; block_tdi_44_aa9.td_column_number = "1"; Popular Posts

The Zen of John Prine (In Three Lines) by Jason Wilber

John Prine's longtime guitarist on three essential Prine lines Jason Wilber. "Humor and sadness; joy and sorrow;...

April 10, 2020

Behind the Song: "Me and Bobby McGee" by Kris Kristofferson & Fred Foster

February 10, 2020

Lee Greenwood Collaborates With Home Free And The US Air Force For Stirring New Version Of "God Bless The USA"

July 1, 2020

Behind the Song: "Angel from Montgomery" by John Prine

June 3, 2020

Bruce Springsteen Announces Special COVID-19 Relief Concert, "Jersey 4 Jersey"

April 14, 2020 data-lazy-src="https://media.americansongwriter.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/04/10171939/1-a-1-a-1-a-NEW-john-prine-kings-theatreCROP-1-324x235.jpg" /><noscript><img width="324" height="235" class="entry-thumb" src="https://media.americansongwriter.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/04/10171939/1-a-1-a-1-a-NEW-john-prine-kings-theatreCROP-1-324x235.jpg" alt="" title="The Zen of John Prine (In Three Lines) by Jason Wilber" /></noscript></a></div></div><h3 class="entry-title td-module-title"><a href="https://americansongwriter.com/zen-of-john-prine/" rel="bookmark" title="The Zen of John Prine (In Three Lines) by Jason Wilber">The Zen of John Prine (In Three Lines) by Jason Wilber</a></h3><div class="td-module-meta-info"> <span class="td-post-author-name"><a href="https://americansongwriter.com/author/paul-zollo/">Paul Zollo</a> <span>-</span> </span> <span class="td-post-date"><time class="entry-date updated td-module-date" datetime="2020-04-10T15:45:46+00:00" >April 10, 2020</time></span> <span class="td-module-comments"><a href="https://americansongwriter.com/zen-of-john-prine/#comments">4</a></span></div><div class="td-excerpt"> John Prine's longtime guitarist on three essential Prine lines Jason Wilber. "Humor and sadness; joy and sorrow;...</div></div></div><div class="td-block-span12"><div class="td_module_6 td_module_wrap td-animation-stack"><div class="td-module-thumb"><a href="https://americansongwriter.com/me-and-bobbie-mcgee-by-kris-kristofferson/" rel="bookmark" class="td-image-wrap " title="Behind the Song: “Me and Bobby McGee” by Kris Kristofferson & Fred Foster" ><img width="52" height="70" class="entry-thumb" src="data:image/svg+xml,%3Csvg%20xmlns='http://www.w3.org/2000/svg'%20viewBox='0%200%2052%2070'%3E%3C/svg%3E" data-lazy-srcset="https://media.americansongwriter.com/wp-content/uploads/2014/01/31034635/Grammys-Kristofferson.jpg 52w, https://media.americansongwriter.com/wp-content/uploads/2014/01/31034635/Grammys-Kristofferson.jpg 104w" data-lazy-sizes="(-webkit-min-device-pixel-ratio: 2) 104px, (min-resolution: 192dpi) 104px, 52px" alt="Kris Kristofferson" title="Behind the Song: “Me and Bobby McGee” by Kris Kristofferson & Fred Foster" data-lazy-src="https://media.americansongwriter.com/wp-content/uploads/2014/01/31034635/Grammys-Kristofferson.jpg" /><noscript><img width="52" height="70" class="entry-thumb" src="https://media.americansongwriter.com/wp-content/uploads/2014/01/31034635/Grammys-Kristofferson.jpg" srcset="https://media.americansongwriter.com/wp-content/uploads/2014/01/31034635/Grammys-Kristofferson.jpg 52w, https://media.americansongwriter.com/wp-content/uploads/2014/01/31034635/Grammys-Kristofferson.jpg 104w" sizes="(-webkit-min-device-pixel-ratio: 2) 104px, (min-resolution: 192dpi) 104px, 52px" alt="Kris Kristofferson" title="Behind the Song: “Me and Bobby McGee” by Kris Kristofferson & Fred Foster" /></noscript></a></div><div class="item-details"><h3 class="entry-title td-module-title"><a href="https://americansongwriter.com/me-and-bobbie-mcgee-by-kris-kristofferson/" rel="bookmark" title="Behind the Song: “Me and Bobby McGee” by Kris Kristofferson & Fred Foster">Behind the Song: “Me and Bobby McGee” by Kris Kristofferson &...</a></h3><div class="td-module-meta-info"> <span class="td-post-date"><time class="entry-date updated td-module-date" datetime="2020-02-10T13:27:51+00:00" >February 10, 2020</time></span></div></div></div></div><div class="td-block-span12"><div class="td_module_6 td_module_wrap td-animation-stack"><div class="td-module-thumb"><a href="https://americansongwriter.com/god-bless-the-usa-lee-greenwood-song-premiere/" rel="bookmark" class="td-image-wrap " title="Lee Greenwood Collaborates With Home Free And The US Air Force For Stirring New Version Of “God Bless The USA”" ><img width="100" height="70" class="entry-thumb" src="data:image/svg+xml,%3Csvg%20xmlns='http://www.w3.org/2000/svg'%20viewBox='0%200%20100%2070'%3E%3C/svg%3E" data-lazy-srcset="https://media.americansongwriter.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/07/01133200/Lee-Greenwood-100x70.jpeg 100w, https://media.americansongwriter.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/07/01133200/Lee-Greenwood-200x140.jpeg 200w" data-lazy-sizes="(-webkit-min-device-pixel-ratio: 2) 200px, (min-resolution: 192dpi) 200px, 100px" alt="" title="Lee Greenwood Collaborates With Home Free And The US Air Force For Stirring New Version Of “God Bless The USA”" data-lazy-src="https://media.americansongwriter.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/07/01133200/Lee-Greenwood-100x70.jpeg" /><noscript><img width="100" height="70" class="entry-thumb" src="https://media.americansongwriter.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/07/01133200/Lee-Greenwood-100x70.jpeg" srcset="https://media.americansongwriter.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/07/01133200/Lee-Greenwood-100x70.jpeg 100w, https://media.americansongwriter.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/07/01133200/Lee-Greenwood-200x140.jpeg 200w" sizes="(-webkit-min-device-pixel-ratio: 2) 200px, (min-resolution: 192dpi) 200px, 100px" alt="" title="Lee Greenwood Collaborates With Home Free And The US Air Force For Stirring New Version Of “God Bless The USA”" /></noscript></a></div><div class="item-details"><h3 class="entry-title td-module-title"><a href="https://americansongwriter.com/god-bless-the-usa-lee-greenwood-song-premiere/" rel="bookmark" title="Lee Greenwood Collaborates With Home Free And The US Air Force For Stirring New Version Of “God Bless The USA”">Lee Greenwood Collaborates With Home Free And The US Air Force...</a></h3><div class="td-module-meta-info"> <span class="td-post-date"><time class="entry-date updated td-module-date" datetime="2020-07-01T13:32:32+00:00" >July 1, 2020</time></span></div></div></div></div><div class="td-block-span12"><div class="td_module_6 td_module_wrap td-animation-stack"><div class="td-module-thumb"><a href="https://americansongwriter.com/behind-the-song-angel-from-montgomery/" rel="bookmark" class="td-image-wrap " title="Behind the Song: “Angel from Montgomery” by John Prine" ><img width="100" height="70" class="entry-thumb" src="data:image/svg+xml,%3Csvg%20xmlns='http://www.w3.org/2000/svg'%20viewBox='0%200%20100%2070'%3E%3C/svg%3E" data-lazy-srcset="https://media.americansongwriter.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/05/30132730/1-john-prine-crop-100x70.jpg 100w, https://media.americansongwriter.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/05/30132730/1-john-prine-crop-200x140.jpg 200w" data-lazy-sizes="(-webkit-min-device-pixel-ratio: 2) 200px, (min-resolution: 192dpi) 200px, 100px" alt="" title="Behind the Song: “Angel from Montgomery” by John Prine" data-lazy-src="https://media.americansongwriter.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/05/30132730/1-john-prine-crop-100x70.jpg" /><noscript><img width="100" height="70" class="entry-thumb" src="https://media.americansongwriter.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/05/30132730/1-john-prine-crop-100x70.jpg" srcset="https://media.americansongwriter.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/05/30132730/1-john-prine-crop-100x70.jpg 100w, https://media.americansongwriter.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/05/30132730/1-john-prine-crop-200x140.jpg 200w" sizes="(-webkit-min-device-pixel-ratio: 2) 200px, (min-resolution: 192dpi) 200px, 100px" alt="" title="Behind the Song: “Angel from Montgomery” by John Prine" /></noscript></a></div><div class="item-details"><h3 class="entry-title td-module-title"><a href="https://americansongwriter.com/behind-the-song-angel-from-montgomery/" rel="bookmark" title="Behind the Song: “Angel from Montgomery” by John Prine">Behind the Song: “Angel from Montgomery” by John Prine</a></h3><div class="td-module-meta-info"> <span class="td-post-date"><time class="entry-date updated td-module-date" datetime="2020-06-03T21:00:00+00:00" >June 3, 2020</time></span></div></div></div></div><div class="td-block-span12"><div class="td_module_6 td_module_wrap td-animation-stack"><div class="td-module-thumb"><a href="https://americansongwriter.com/when-is-the-bruce-springsteen-covid-19-relief-stream/" rel="bookmark" class="td-image-wrap " title="Bruce Springsteen Announces Special COVID-19 Relief Concert, “Jersey 4 Jersey”" ><img width="100" height="65" class="entry-thumb" src="data:image/svg+xml,%3Csvg%20xmlns='http://www.w3.org/2000/svg'%20viewBox='0%200%20100%2065'%3E%3C/svg%3E" data-lazy-srcset="https://media.americansongwriter.com/wp-content/uploads/2015/12/30170206/images-uploads-gallery-TTTB_ScreenGrab_3-e1449853300444.jpg 100w, https://media.americansongwriter.com/wp-content/uploads/2015/12/30170206/images-uploads-gallery-TTTB_ScreenGrab_3-e1449853300444.jpg 200w" data-lazy-sizes="(-webkit-min-device-pixel-ratio: 2) 200px, (min-resolution: 192dpi) 200px, 100px" alt="" title="Bruce Springsteen Announces Special COVID-19 Relief Concert, “Jersey 4 Jersey”" data-lazy-src="https://media.americansongwriter.com/wp-content/uploads/2015/12/30170206/images-uploads-gallery-TTTB_ScreenGrab_3-e1449853300444.jpg" /><noscript><img width="100" height="65" class="entry-thumb" src="https://media.americansongwriter.com/wp-content/uploads/2015/12/30170206/images-uploads-gallery-TTTB_ScreenGrab_3-e1449853300444.jpg" srcset="https://media.americansongwriter.com/wp-content/uploads/2015/12/30170206/images-uploads-gallery-TTTB_ScreenGrab_3-e1449853300444.jpg 100w, https://media.americansongwriter.com/wp-content/uploads/2015/12/30170206/images-uploads-gallery-TTTB_ScreenGrab_3-e1449853300444.jpg 200w" sizes="(-webkit-min-device-pixel-ratio: 2) 200px, (min-resolution: 192dpi) 200px, 100px" alt="" title="Bruce Springsteen Announces Special COVID-19 Relief Concert, “Jersey 4 Jersey”" /></noscript></a></div><div class="item-details"><h3 class="entry-title td-module-title"><a href="https://americansongwriter.com/when-is-the-bruce-springsteen-covid-19-relief-stream/" rel="bookmark" title="Bruce Springsteen Announces Special COVID-19 Relief Concert, “Jersey 4 Jersey”">Bruce Springsteen Announces Special COVID-19 Relief Concert, “Jersey 4 Jersey”</a></h3><div class="td-module-meta-info"> <span class="td-post-date"><time class="entry-date updated td-module-date" datetime="2020-04-14T15:05:12+00:00" >April 14, 