Exclusive Premiere: Soul-Blues Powerhouse Sugaray Rayford Releases Title Track from Upcoming Album ‘Human Decency’

Award-winning soul-blues powerhouse Sugaray Rayford will release his new album Human Decency this summer. Today, American Songwriter is proud to premiere the forthcoming record’s second single and title track. Listen to “Human Decency” below.

Videos by American Songwriter

“Human Decency” is a song that reminds listeners that our similarities are bigger and more important than our differences. In the spirit of much of Rayford’s output, it is a call for unity. Behind the inspiring lyrics is the blend of soul and blues that fans have come to expect from Rayford.

About the new single, Rayford said, “Human decency is something we were taught by our parents and grandparents, but it seems to have been forgotten in the last few generations. I thought it was time to talk about it and put it back on the table, just like manners used to be a common thing. I’m trying to bring it back.

The musicians Rayford enlisted to create the sonic backdrop for his powerful vocals are all top-shelf. Guitarist Rick Holmstrom who can usually be found backing Mavis Staples is on the track. Additionally, drummer Matt Tecu (Jakob Dylan), bassist Taras Prodaniuk (Lucinda Williams), trumpeter Mark Pender (Bruce Springsteen), and sax player Joe Sublett (B.B. King) lent their talents to the song.

Sugaray Rayford to Spread Human Decency This Summer

Human Decency will drop on June 14 via Forty Below Records. The album is a continuation of Rayford’s partnership with producer and songwriter Eric Corne.

First, Rayford and Corne teamed up for Somebody Save Me. The release brought him a 2020 Grammy nomination. He took home the Blues Music Award for Soul Blues Male Artist and the B.B. King Entertainer of the Year award. Their second collaboration, In Too Deep, brought Rayford an armload of awards including Soul Blues Album of the Year at the Blues Music Awards.

“Eric and I are both lifelong fans of classic soul and blues,” Rayford said of their work together. “But we also like to push the envelope.”

“We want to build on the music, not be a pastiche of classic styles,” Corne added.

Pre-order your copy of Human Decency today.

Featured Image by Allison Morgan