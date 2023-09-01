Rising Stars: 5 ‘American Idol’ Runners-Up Who Achieved Stardom

American Idol has been a launching pad for numerous music careers, with winners often grabbing the spotlight—from Kelly Clarkson (Season 1), who gave us hits like “Since You Been Gone,” and Ruben Studdard (Season 2), who gave us the famous inspirational hit “I Need An Angel,” to Carrie Underwood (Season 4), who gave us “Jesus Take The Wheel,” and Jordin Sparks who gave us “No Air.”

Every year, thousands register to become the next American Idol, but only a few eventually become that idol. Fortunately for a select few, all it took to transport them to fame was to be a runner-up in their season. Some of the runners-up have defied the odds and risen to superstar status, showcasing that winning isn’t the only path to success. We’ll shine a spotlight on five American Idol runners-up who achieved stardom in their own right, proving that the journey doesn’t end with second place or even seventh place.

1. Adam Lambert (Season 8: Runner-Up)

2009 was definitely Adam Lambert’s year as he finished as a runner-up behind Kris Allen, who won the show. From there, he shot straight to the limelight and hasn’t dimmed once. The Indiana-born singer and songwriter has sold over 3 million albums and 5 million singles worldwide. His debut album, For Your Entertainment, peaked at No. 3 on the US Billboard 200, which is a remarkable feat for a debut album. “Whataya Want from Me,” featured on the album, received a Grammy nomination for Best Male Pop Vocal Performance.

Lambert collaborated with the legendary rock band Queen as the lead vocalist, giving them one of the most successful world tours between 2014-2023. With hit albums, chart-topping singles, and collaborations with Queen, Lambert’s star power has shone brightly beyond the confines of the American Idol competition.

2. Clay Aiken (Season 2 Runner-Up)

Although this soulful vocalist shot to the spotlight in a singing competition, Clay Aiken has also dabbled in acting and has established himself as a singer, actor, television personality, and politician. Immediately after his second-place achievement in the second season of American Idol, Aiken released his debut album, Measure of a Man, which became a multi-platinum album almost instantaneously.

Collectively, his album sales have surpassed 5 million copies, setting him as the fourth-highest-selling alumnus of American Idol (Billboard). Aiken became a UNICEF ambassador in 2004 and remained so till 2013 when ran for Congress. His activism is crowned by his founding of the National Inclusion Project in collaboration with Diane Bubel as a way of integrating children with autism and other disabilities into the life environment of their non-disabled peers. Although he was a runner-up, Aiken’s ability to connect with audiences has made him a true idol in his own right.

3. Jennifer Hudson (Season 3 Seventh-Place Finalist)

Although Jennifer Hudson finished in seventh place during Season 3, she remains one of the most successful and celebrated alumni of the competition. Her powerhouse vocals and undeniable talent led her to win an Academy Award for her role in Dreamgirls. Hudson was the youngest woman and second African-American woman to have won an EGOT (Emmy, Grammy, Oscar, and Tony). Her self-titled debut studio album, which was released after her stint on Idol, won her the Grammy Award for Best R&B Album. Since then, Hudson has gone on to become a Broadway star, movie star, The Voice coach, and talk show host.

4. Chris Daughtry (Season 5 Fourth-Place Finalist)

Behind Kelly Clarkson and Carrie Underwood, Chris Daughtry is the third most successful contestant in American Idol history when it comes to sales of released records. Daughtry’s rock-infused sound and charismatic performances captured the attention of audiences during Season 5. Despite placing fourth, Daughtry’s band, aptly named Daughtry, achieved tremendous success. His self-titled debut album was the fastest-selling debut album in the rock and roll genre in the history of Nielsen SoundScan. The album sold more than 1 million copies within five weeks of its release in 2006. The same album peaked at No. 1 on the Billboard chart by its ninth week. Daughtry has also successfully tried his hands on acting, featuring in an episode of CSI: NY, Star Wars: Cantina Bands, and The Passion Live, where he played Judas.

5. Katharine McPhee (Season 5 Runner-Up)

Katharine McPhee’s enchanting voice and captivating stage presence propelled her to the runner-up position during Season 5. McPhee’s post-American Idol career has included hit singles, successful acting ventures, and a flourishing Broadway career. Like the others, McPhee’s debut album was also self-titled and it peaked at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 chart. “Over It”, the lead single on the album, was certified Gold in 2008 and was a Billboard Top 30 hit.

In acting, McPhee co-starred in The House Bunny and Shark Night 3D. She got a lead role in the Musical drama television series Smash as Karen Cartwright. On Broadway, she has had lead roles in The Waitress, while in 2021, she competed in the sixth season of The Masked Singer. In her rise to stardom, McPhee’s talent and versatility have made her a respected figure in both the music and entertainment industries.

