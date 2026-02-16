Road Ready Is Back: How To Vote for the Talent Contest’s Top 3 Finalists

Recently, we announced the three finalists for our second annual Road Ready Talent Contest. Ava Valianti, Gabe Baker, and Moga Family Band will play in the grand finale at the Basement East in Nashville, Tennessee, on March 31, 2026, in hopes of taking home the grand prize. If you can’t make it to the Basement East that night, don’t fret, because live voting is taking place now!

Last year’s three finalists for the inaugural Road Ready Talent Contest were Joe Jenneman, Smithfield, and the winners, thanks to their electrifying live performance and polling success, the band Beachmont. This year is no different. The three finalists will compete in real time to win over votes, but votes submitted before the grand finale will also be counted, so it’s your pick on how you’d like to advocate for your favorite artist.

Voting for the sophomore installment is open now and will remain open until the end of the grand finale event on March 31. Everyone with an opinion on who should win can cast a vote; individuals can cast one vote per day per unique email. To maintain integrity, all votes are open to review and will be removed if cast with a fake email address, aiming to skew the final results. So, no bots and no funny business.

Your vote and the judges’ vote will account for 40 percent of the outcome, and American Songwriter staff votes will make up the other 20 percent . That being so, your voice plays a crucial part in deciding who takes home the grand prize and makes American Songwriter history.

Visit this link to cast your vote and see who is currently on track to be the winner of the Road Ready Talent Contest.

See It All Play Out in Real Time at the Basement East

To see the final performances leading up to the big reveal, make sure to mark your calendars for March 31, 2026. At the Basement East, ticket holders will get to see Ava Valianti, Gabe Baker, and Moga Family Band take the stage in their final attempts to win over voters.

The Road Ready Talent Contest Finale is an all-ages event and will take place at one of Nashville’s most celebrated independent venues, The Basement East. You can purchase tickets for American Songwriter’s biggest night here. The countdown to the crowning of a winner is now officially underway.

Photo via American Songwriter Road Ready Talent Contest