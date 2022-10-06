Rock & Roll Hall of Fame to Bring Taylor Hawkins, Elvis Presley Iconography to the Ryman

The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame is gearing up for the first exhibit in its multi-year partnership with Nashville’s Ryman Auditorium, which will include iconographies like Elvis Presley’s suede coat from the ’70s, James Brown’s red, black and gold lame suit, and one of Joni Mitchell’s guitars.

Set to open on Wednesday, Nov. 2, “Rock Hall at the Ryman” focuses on memorabilia from Rock & Roll legends who have played at the historic venue. Along with Presley’s full-length coat (he had a rough night at the Opry in 1954), the exhibit will include the red bra halter top worn by Joan Jett on the 2006 Warper tour, a microphone used by The Who’s Roger Daltrey, and the costume Taylor Hawkins wore to induct Rush into the Rock Hall in 2013.

Hawkins and the rest of the Foo Fighters delivered a performance at the Ryman on Halloween 2014, featuring all of the members in King Diamond face paint and a special appearance by Tony Joe White.

Elsewhere are artifacts from The Byrds, Dolly Parton, Johnny Cash, and Eric Clapton. Earlier this year, the Ryman Auditorium became only the 12th location in the U.S. to be designated a Rock & Roll Hall of Fame landmark.

President and CEO of the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, Greg Harris, said at the time, “The Ryman is one of the most storied music venues in the world. With an unmatched role in popularizing country music —one of the pillars of rock & roll—its legendary stage has hosted performances by a staggering number of Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Inductees and continues to do so today. We recognize the significance of Ryman Auditorium and are thrilled to designate this iconic venue as a Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Landmark.”

In addition to the venue being a one-time home to the Grand Ole Opry and the stage for Johnny Cash’s variety show, it has also been the setting for a number of landmark live albums, including LPs by Levon Helm, Neil Young, and Emmylou Harris.

(Photo by Medios y Media/Getty Images)