Watch “Entertainer of the Year” Cody Johnson Offers One of the Biggest ACM Awards Performances of the Night

Walking into the ACM Awards, Cody Johnson had more than enough to smile about. Aside from being nominated for Male Artist of the Year and Single of the Year, Johnson was placed in one of the biggest categories of the night – Entertainer of the Year. He competed against top names like Chris Stapleton, Jelly Roll, Laine Wilson, Luke Combs, Megan Moroney, and Morgan Wallen. Despite stiff competition, Johnson won Male Artist of the Year and – Entertainer of the Year. Not only that, he easily produced one of the best performances of the night with “Travelin’ Soldier.”

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Before traveling to Las Vegas for the ACM Awards, Johnson celebrated yet another milestone after his hit song “The Fall” topped the US Country Airplay charts. It followed his other No. 1 hits like “Til You Can’t” and “The Painter.” Thrilled to be part of the ACM Awards, Johnson also promoted his upcoming album, Banks of the Trinity, which is scheduled to hit streaming platforms on June 26.

Hard at work on his new album and hoping to win Entertainer of the Year, Johnson put that all out of his mind as he took the stage. Ready to showcase the talent that helped him climb the charts, the country singer delivered a powerhouse performance, offering his signature blend of Texas energy and traditional country.

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Cody Johnson Calls Himself “Chopped Liver”

Although Johnson had more than enough work to keep him busy, he was still a father. Already having two daughters, the singer and his wife, Brandi, welcomed their first son. And according to Johnson, it was a completely different experience.

“He’s fun, though, man. He smiles a lot. He giggles. I’ve got him to where—it’s really different because with my girls, it was always they were very snuggly with dad and ‘Oh, daddy’s beautiful little girl.’ And him, like the rougher I am with him the more he laughs. Like I can grab him by the feet and scare him, and he giggles and smiles.”

But Johnson quickly learned his place in the house. “The biggest difference is that with my girls, they were daddy’s little girls. They loved to cuddle and snuggle up. But anytime Brandi walks in the room, he goes ‘Mama, mama.’ So I’m chopped liver around my house.” He added, “He’s spoiled rotten. Not only does he have Brandi, but he also has those two little girls. It’s a beautiful thing to watch.”

Whether Johnson walks away with the top award or not, he has left fans with one of the biggest performances at the ACM Awards. And with a loving family waiting for him at home and a new album on the horizon, the country star showed he already had plenty to celebrate.

(Photo by John Shearer/Getty Images for Stagecoach)