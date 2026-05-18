Blake Shelton Honors Two Country Music Legend at the ACM Awards With “The Gambler” Tribute Performance

With the ACM Awards being one of the biggest nights in country music, producers worked hard to keep special appearances and surprises a secret. While considering their efforts a success, Blake Shelton had other plans. Already giving away details about his performance being a tribute to Kenny Rogers, the country singer never forgot the other legend behind “The Gambler” as he celebrated Don Schlitz.

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Although many remember Rogers performing “The Gambler” in 1978, Schlitz originally wrote the song. It was recorded by the songwriter, Bobby Bare, and even by Johnny Cash. After the song failed to top the charts, it eventually caught the attention of Rogers. When hitting the airwaves, Rogers helped the classic hit No. 1 on the US Hot Country Songs chart.

Understanding the rich history of “The Gambler”, Shelton considered the song in his Top 10. “That particular song is like two legends came together and made one of the most important pieces of music in country music history…I would say it’s in the top 10, at least it’s in my top 10 of all time.”

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Why Blake Shelton Loves The ACM Awards On Amazon

While fans online praised Shelton for the touching tribute, the singer took a moment to thank Amazon. Broadcasting the awards on Prime Video and Twitch, Shelton applauded the producers for turning away from networks like ABC and CBS. “The good thing about this thing being on Amazon, like a streamer, is I don’t think there’s really these timing restraints. I think they can just do whatever.”

Back in March 2020, country music mourned the passing of Rogers, who struggled with numerous health issues, including bladder cancer. While a massive loss, Schlitz passed away last month at 73. A member of the Country Music Hall of Fame and the Grand Ole Opry, his death came in the city that defined his career- Nashville.

Not looking to promote a new single or album, Shelton was only at the ACM Awards to pay tribute to two country music legends who helped shape the genre. From the second Shelton took the stage, he made sure both Rogers and Schlitz received the recognition they deserved for creating one of country music’s most iconic songs. “I always love it when these award shows take time to honor someone that we’ve lost.”

(Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images)