The auction is live and online on Wednesday, December 2nd from Julien’s Auctions in Beverly Hills

Ronnie James Dio, studio portrait, USA, 1983. (Photo by Mark Weiss/Getty Images)

On Wednesday, December 2 at 10 AM PST, a big bounty of beautiful rock & roll instruments and memorabilia will be auctioned live and online to Raise Money for The Ronnie James Dio Stand Up and Shout Cancer Fund.

It takes place at Julien’s Auctions in Beverly Hills, CA

The mission of the Dio Fund is to raise money for cancer prevention, research and education. It was founded ten years ago now in honor of the great Ronnie James Dio, lead singer for Black Sabbath, Dio and Heaven & Hell. A beloved friend to so many in the music community, he died of gastric cancer in 2010. The fund has already raised over $2 million in its short history.

This money has been committed to funding important forces in this field. These include the cancer research work of the T. J. Martell Foundation for Cancer, AIDS and Leukemia Research, the gastric cancer research unit of the M.D. Anderson Cancer Center in Houston, where Ronnie was treated for gastric cancer during the last six months of his life, and other cancer research projects.

Since 2016, the Dio Cancer Fund has also committed funds to support the research of Dr. David Wong and his team at the UCLA School of Dentistry in developing a simple, non-invasive saliva test for the early detection of cancer, which is in keeping with the Fund’s mission of cancer prevention, research and education.

The memorabilia to be auctioned contains stage clothes, vintage music collectibles, guitars and drum heads signed by a variety of celebrities from the music world



Among the guitars being auctioned in the collection is a Limited Edition Les Paul style electric guitar by ASG. It’s part of a limited series of thirtu featuring the artwork from the Dio band’s groundbreaking debut album Holy Diver, as well as engraved pickup covers, inscribed with “AP/30” indicating its place in the series.

Another highlight is an actual stainless steel kitchen sink signed by the members of Tool: Maynard James Keenan, Danny Carey, Adam Jones, and Justin Chancellor.



This collection includes guitars signed by artists such as John 5, Slash, Lita Ford, Nancy Wilson of Heart, Avenged Sevenfold and Motorhead.



There’s also a Jackson Chris Broderick signature model soloist electric guitar played on stage by Broderick with his band Megadeth; a Schecter Omen Solo 6 electric guitar signed by 15 musicians including Eddie Money and members of Dio, Quiet Riot, and Buckcherry.



There will also be, a variety of tour jackets and collections of vintage Fleetwood Mac, Beatles collectibles and magazines plus a framed poster of a (rare) proof print of the full page ad that appeared in the Los Angeles Times to announce the sale of tickets to The Beatles at the Hollywood Bowl in 1965. This print was originally provided to the concert producer for approval and was not in any way commercially available.

All items are available for viewing in the online catalogue. Dio Cancer Fund auction items are found on Pages 250-261

The Ronnie James Dio Stand Up and Shout Cancer Fund is a privately funded 501(c)(3) charity organization dedicated to cancer prevention, research and education, the Ronnie James Dio Stand Up and Shout Cancer Fund has already raised over $2 million in its short history. Monies raised have been committed to the cancer research work of the T. J. Martell Foundation for Cancer, AIDS and Leukemia Research, the gastric cancer research unit of the M.D. Anderson Cancer Center in Houston, where Ronnie was treated for gastric cancer during the last six months of his life, and other cancer research projects.



Get auction interview and info about how to bid: www.juliensauctions.com/register-to-bid.

Donations can be made at: www.diocancerfund.org/donate