Sam Cooke Thought This Legendary 1960 Hit Was Just a Demo

It was originally written by two guys who’d go on to become huge moguls in the record industry. The artist then pitched in to help out with the lyrics. But he only recorded the song as a demo that he never thought would see the light of day.

Those were the origins of “Wonderful World” by Sam Cooke. A solid hit upon its release in 1960, it has since ascended to elite status among lovers of classic pop-soul while continuously resurfacing in various pop culture locations.

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Crafting Something “Wonderful”

Sam Cooke wasted no time establishing himself as a pop sensation. His first solo single, “You Send Me”, shot right to the top op the pop charts in 1957. It established Cooks as one of that era’s biggest superstars, an artist whose immense talent as a singer and songwriter was matched by his drive and savvy.

But even as Cooke’s star remained bright for the next few years, he couldn’t quite match the level reached by “You Send Me”. He proved adept at covering standards and penning his own peppier R&B numbers. But none scratched the same kind of itch with the public as his first single.

Cooke started bugging Herb Alpert and Lou Adler, a writing team at his label Keen Records, about a song they’d been recently formulating. He took the bare bones of the song and adjusted the lyrics a bit. At the end of the process, “Wonderful World” was complete.

“World” Building

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Despite pushing for the writers, both of whom would become industry gatekeepers in the 60s (with Alpert also succeeding as a hitmaker on his own), for the song. Cooke wasn’t all that keen to record it once it was complete. He did what he thought was just a quick demo at a session with a relatively small group of collaborators without worrying about a formal arrangement.

Not long after that, Cooke made a big career move, leaving Keen behind in favor of RCA Victor. Keen, wanting to get their money’s worth, decided to release whatever Cooke material they had in the vaults. What they had was “Wonderful World”.

The song introduced a slightly new version of Cooke, one that struck a middle ground between the gritty and the billowy. “Wonderful World” made it to No. 12 upon its release in 1960, Cooke’s biggest pop hit since “You Send Me”.

Behind the Lyrics of “Wonderful World”

“Wonderful World” tells the story of a guy who’s not that confident in his educational background. Over the course of the song, we find out that just about every school subject baffles him. “Don’t know what a slide rule is for,” he shrugs after listing all his troublesome classes.

But that’s not his main priority. “But I do know one and one is two,” he admits. “And if this one could be with you/What a wonderful world this would be.” He’s even willing to crack the books if that’s what it takes. “For, maybe, by being an A student baby,” he suggests. “I could win your love for me.”

Cover versions of “Wonderful World” abound. You might remember Art Garfunkel, Paul Simon, and James Taylor getting somewhat somber with it, or Herman’s Hermits doing a chipper spin. But how can you top the Sam Cooke original, a no-pressure take that captured this legendary artist at his relaxed best?

(Photo by Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images)