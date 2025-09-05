Congratulations to all our Session Five 2025 Lyric Contest winners. Read the winning lyrics for first through fourth place, below.

1st Place – “Let it Down”

By: Samantha Slominski

Five days runnin’ that same old track

Boss man breathin’ right down my back

Coffee’s cold and my inbox is hot

But come 5 o’clock, I give all I got

Clock hits quittin’, I slam that door

Crank my Chevy, boots hit the floor

Hair’s comin’ down, wild and free

Radio singin’ back to me

Windows low, heart runnin’ fast

I’m leavin’ slow days in the past

I let it down — this hair, this guard, this weight I wear

Turn it up — the twang, the lights, that Friday air

Grab my girls, leave the week in dust

Raise a glass, go on feel that buzz

Work hard, love loud, make it count

And when the weekend rolls around

I let it down

Wranglers tight and my lips painted red

Boots tappin’ time to what the jukebox said

Sawdust floors and a neon grin

A little George Strait and I’m all in

Two-step dreams, whiskey and laughs

Feelin’ like myself at last

Laughin’ loud, swingin’ wide

Ain’t no weight left on my pride

Let the music cut me loose

Tonight I got nothin’ to prove

I let it down — this hair, this guard, this weight I wear

Turn it up — the twang, the lights, that Friday air

Grab my girls, leave the week in dust

Raise a glass, go on feel that buzz

Work hard, love loud, make it count

And when the weekend rolls around

I let it down

I ain’t fallin’ apart — I’m comin’ alive

This ain’t no breakdown, it’s a Friday high

Boot heels hittin’ like thunder now

And I ain’t slowin’ down

I let it down — this hair, this guard, this weight I wear

Turn it up — the twang, the lights, that Friday air

Grab my girls, leave the week in dust

Raise a glass, go on feel that buzz

Work hard, love loud, make it count

And when the weekend rolls around

Yeah, when the weekend rolls around

I let it down

2nd Place – “In Ink”

By: Christopher Genzardi

[Verse 1]

They carved her name in polished stone

He wore hers on his collarbone

One will fade with wind and years

The other stays behind the tears

A soldier wrote to his little girl

A promise in a broken world

A child drew a heart in a torn notebook

Trying to mend what the silence took

[Chorus]

In ink we cry, in ink we pray

We write the things we’re scared to say

We leave a mark, we tell the truth

We pass down pain, we pass down proof

And when the voice begins to shrink

The soul still speaks

In ink

[Verse 2]

She wrote “yes” with a shaky hand

He signed his name in a wedding band

A mother framed the word “I’m here”

From her boy away

For his third year

A song was born on a paper napkin

That healed more hearts than a Sunday sermon

Not every mark is made in pain

Some are love

You can’t explain

[Chorus]

In ink we cry, in ink we pray

We write the things we’re scared to say

We leave a mark, we tell the truth

We pass down pain, we pass down proof

And when the voice begins to shrink

The soul still speaks

In ink

[Bridge]

It’s in the vows, it’s in the will

It’s on the page we’re writing still

The baby’s name, the final line

The recipe

That tastes like time

It’s every word He wrote in red

To show the price for what He said

No sword was drawn, no battle screamed

Just ink that said

You’re still redeemed

[Final Chorus]

In ink we rise, in ink we fall

We write the start, we write it all

It holds our joy, it holds our shame

It keeps us honest when we change

And when I’m gone and can’t be seen

Let the world remember me

In ink

[Outro]

So write what matters.

Mark it deep.

Let the world know

you tried

to speak…In ink

3rd Place – “Greasy Spoons & Country Tunes”

By: Mark Stepakoff

CHORUS

Greasy spoons and country tunes and diesel gasoline

Heavy loads and blacktop roads and plenty of caffeine

Case of cokes, pack of smokes, a 10-4 magazine

Oh greasy spoons and country tunes, my everyday routine

Verse 1:

Think I’ll have the eggs with ham, coffee black, thank you ma’am

This truck stop service ain’t too bad, best I’ve had since Birmingham

Today I’m hauling 20 tons from Fayetteville to Galveston

Unload and then I’m off again toward Lafayette down Highway 10

CHORUS

Greasy spoons and country tunes and diesel gasoline

Day-old sub and diner grub, the finest of cuisine

Case of cokes, pack of smokes, a blue amphetamine

Oh greasy spoons and country tunes, my everyday routine

Verse 2:

Got playlists filled with cheating songs, barroom tales, done-me-wrongs

That pedal steel provides to me good company when nights are long

Whizzing past them highway signs, guardrail posts, thin white lines

Cops won’t take me by surprise, got every speed trap memorized

[Inst. Break]

Verse 3:

Got a kid in Baltimore, how old now, I’m not sure

The years flew by, his mom and I, we ain’t on speaking terms no more

I hope that there may come a day I’ll make it up to him someway

And if he asks me where I’ve been, this is what I’ll say to him

CHORUS

Greasy spoons and country tunes and diesel gasoline

From Newport News to Santa Cruz, and everywhere between

Case of cokes, pack of smokes, an eighteen wheel machine

Oh greasy spoons and country tunes, my everyday routine

Yes greasy spoons and country tunes, my everyday routine

4th Place – “That’s How You Showed Love”

By: Britney Mayfield

[Verse 1]

You didn’t grow up with bedtime songs

Or arms wide open when things went wrong

You grew up in a house with quiet hands

Where love had rules when you’re a man.

But then I showed up Wild and Small

And somehow you softened without trying at all

Memories of you on the sidelines remain…

Yelling plays, and calling my name.

[Verse 2]

You took me to work when I needed a break.

Let me spin in your chair while you carried the weight.

We didn’t say much but the quiet was kind.

I felt safe just knowing our world’s both aligned

We sang in the pews with the spotlight low,

your voice steady when mine didn’t know.

You didn’t need speeches or some perfect plan.

You just showed me love by being that man.

[Chorus]

Remember that day I had my heart in my hands?

Lauren‘s mom just broke the news,

Said they might be moving and making plans.

We begged you “please, let’s move too”

I Said, I’ll do anything. Anything for you.

And I remember how you didn’t say “no”

Just “let’s take a drive. You never know.”

We rode through a town we’d never call home

And I believed it then and I and I still do now,

That’s how you showed love without knowing how.

[Verse 3]

You saw my heart break and didn’t expect me to be fine.

You just let me cry and said “baby, it takes time”.

You drove me to his house so I could get closure

Even knowing some lessons in life leave you colder

You didn’t try to make it right

We just drove in silence hand-in-hand that night.

And I believed it then and I believe it now,

That’s how you showed love without knowing how.

[Bridge]

Now that I’m full grown with two babies of my own

And a kind of love I finally know

You gave me your time and I’ll never forget…

From learning to drive to that old swingset.

You’re my father

I’m your daughter

And I still need you like I need water

Singing beside you in front of church pews

Those are the moments I hold onto with you

[Final Chorus]

I still remember that day with my heart in my hands

Lauren‘s mom just broke the news

I Said they might be moving and making plans

We begged you “please, let’s move too”

Said I’ll do anything. Anything for you

And you didn’t say “no” Didn’t push it aside

You just grabbed the keys and said “girls, let’s go for a ride”.

We drove through a town

We’d never call home

But it felt like love when I needed it most

And I believed it then and I know it now

That’s how you showed love…

Without knowing how

Honorable Mentions:

“Borderline Carolina”

By Randy Monchick and Jon Decious



“Didn’t Deserve That”

By Megan Hutchins



“Dust Danced”

By Kevin Steverson



“Flicker of the Flame”

By Regina Vellanti



“Homegirl”

By John Arter



“New York On Your Mind”

By Paavas Bhasin



“Paper Statues’”

By Braden Higgs



“She Still Waves”

By Wesley Tibbets



“The Century Has Turned”

By William Catyb



“Whiskey and the Cross”

By Jesse Rostas



“Whiskey in the Morning”

By Jake Seiler