A Q&A With the Shamrock & Roll Lyric Contest Promotion Winner, David Corey

David Corey is the Shamrock & Roll Lyric Contest promotion winner for his song, “Ruining Saturday.”

Speaking to American Songwriter, Corey revealed that he penned the tune after a comment to a friend sparked a weekly joke between them.

“When I first moved to Philadelphia about dozen years ago, I met a guy who quickly became one of my closest and most joyful friends,” Corey said. “He was the type of person who lived fully in both an emotional and hedonistic sense.”

“One Friday night we were drinking at Dirty Frank’s, our local dive bar, and he asked me if I wanted another round. I shook my head and said, ‘If I drink too much on Friday, I ruin my Saturday.’ He howled with laughter,” he continued. “From that point forward, at the end of each week, he’d always text ‘Wanna ruin Saturday?’”

After his pal died, Corey wrote the song in his honor.

“My friend was an actor and theater director,” Corey said. “The Oscar Wilde reference would have made him smile.”

Read on to learn more about Corey.

David Corey Q&A

WHAT FIRST GOT YOU INTO MUSIC?

It was the Partridge Family that first had me imagining myself as a musician. Most boys wanted to be Danny (effin’ bass players, amiright?), but as the youngest of three in my own home, I identified most with little Chris behind the drums. In the fifth grade, I chose snare drum as my school instrument mostly because I wanted to bang on things.

HOW LONG HAVE YOU BEEN SONGWRITING?

I wrote my first song when I was fifteen, so more than 40 years ago. It was a terrible mess. I was a drummer for a high school rock band in the mid-1980s. A friend gave me her family’s old upright piano. I never tuned it, but I banged out chords like only a drummer can. I taught myself simple triads, scales, and eventually wandered down the music theory rabbit hole. It was all about keeping up with my more musical friends in the band, to contribute to both the music and the conversations around the music.

WHY DID YOU ENTER AMERICAN SONGWRITER’S SHAMROCK & ROLL PROMOTION?

I entered this song on a lark. I’ve entered other lyrics in the past, including a 4th place honorable mention in 2024, but this was entirely on impulse when I saw the AS post on Instagram about the drinking song lyric contest. “Ruining Saturday” has always been a personal favorite lyric of mine, so I submitted it on the spot.

IS THE SONG YOU SUBMITTED INDICATIVE OF THE KIND OF MUSIC YOU WRITE?

It’s on the boisterous end of my writing spectrum, but it is an example of my interest in both story and strong hooks. I’m a rock guy in my soul. I write in a variety of genres, including rock, jazz, soul, Americana, and country, but I find country and Americana give me the most room to develop lyrics that lead the song. My best work seems to blossom there.

WHAT DOES WINNING THE CONTEST MEAN TO YOU?

Though I attended Berklee College of Music in the late 1980s, majoring in songwriting, I dropped out after two years. From there, life took over. I never lost touch with my musical creative side, but marriage, children, career, and simple time kept it from being my focus for decades. I’m now an empty nester and I’ve doubled down on my creative time dedicated to songwriting. Now, I’m writing a new lyric every few weeks, and a new completed song every few months. I feel as if I’m at the peak of my creative output. To have that recognized by professionals in the industry is both deeply affirming and damned fun.

WHAT SONGWRITERS AND ARTISTS DO YOU COUNT AS YOUR BIGGEST INSPIRATIONS? WHY?

Jim Croce caught my attention even as a kid when he first charted in 1973. He could be funny, playful, loving, and heartbreaking with his words. “Operator” is a crisply visual punch in the gut. Others lyric influences include Bernie Taupin, Willie Nelson, Steve Earle, and Neil Peart. I’ve also been influenced by musical theater lyrics and the story-advancing approaches they use. It’s nice to hear lyrics acted rather than simply sung.

TELL US ABOUT YOUR PLANS IN 2026.

More songwriting and recording, for sure. I plan to seek out more collaborations with other songwriters for my lyrics (including this one) and hire vocalists for about a half dozen demos I have ready to go. I’ve never done remote track recording, so I’d like to try that out. I recently joined the Philadelphia chapter of NSAI, as I’d like to network more.

WHAT IS YOUR BIGGEST CAREER DREAM?

I would love to have a creative hand in a charting song. I love collaborating with others, so simply widening my community of music writing creatives is also part of this larger dream.

WHAT WOULD YOU TELL OTHER ARTISTS WHO ARE CONSIDERING ENTERING THE CONTEST?

Keep shoveling that coal. Have confidence in your work. None of this means you’ll win. Rejection has a way of hammering out your skills, your creativity, and yourself. I’ve written many hundreds of lyrics. I’m proud of about 10 percent of them. Of that 10 percent, only a few are getting through. If your song wins and gets recorded, even the most successful songwriters face bad odds on the song charting. So keep shoveling that coal. Writers write.

Read David Corey’s Contest-Winning Lyrics for “Ruining Saturday”

My phone lit up

About a quarter to five

You said I’m lifting tall boys

Down at our local dive

I have a seat with your name

And I’ll hold it until you arrive

I said the time’s not good

And my money is tight

Yeah I gotta work late

I’m on the outs with my wife

What’s one Happy Hour

When there’s just no end in sight?

You said if work is the curse

Of the drinking classes

Let’s find a cause to celebrate

And raise our glasses

It’s Friday night—

It’s time to wash

This week down the drain

Live for tonight

Sacrifice tomorrow

You can toast a life of happiness

Or drown your sorrows

It’s Friday night—

And there’s only one

Hand left to play

So let’s ruin Saturday—

You kept on texting

So I silenced my phone

But it hummed on my desk

Man it drummed in my bones

There’s a seat with my name

While I’m sittin’ here all alone

Though the time’s not good

And my money is tight

I gotta slow down

And start living my life

Give me one Happy Hour

When there’s just no end in sight

Man so pour me a pint!

Yeah if work is the curse

Of the drinking classes

Let’s find a cause to celebrate

And raise our glasses

It’s Friday night—

It’s time to wash

This week down the drain

Live for tonight

Sacrifice tomorrow

You can toast a life of happiness

Or drown your sorrows

It’s Friday night—

And there’s only one

Hand left to play

So let’s ruin Saturday—

Yeah if work is the curse

Of the drinking classes

Let’s find a cause to raise the roof

And shake our asses

It’s Friday night—

Let’s slay the week

And dance on its grave

Live for tonight

Sacrifice your sorrows

Celebrate the moment

You can rest tomorrow

It’s Friday night—

And there’s only one

Rule left to break

So let’s ruin Saturday—

Photo by Jill Mullin