A Q&A with Session Two 2026 Lyric Contest Winner Dean Batstone

“Angeline“

Written by Dean Batstone

Interview by American Songwriter

Dean Batstone scored 1st place in the Session Two 2026 American Songwriter Lyric Contest for his song “Angeline.” American Songwriter caught up with him to get the scoop on the inspiration behind his lyrics and other musings.

What made you decide to enter the American Songwriter’s Lyric Contest?

I’ve been a songwriter for most of my adult life and have entered several times before, placing a few times, but never winning. I guess I have a bit of the ‘never quit’ attitude when it comes to my music.

How did you feel when you learned you won?

I think I was fairly subdued on the phone, but as soon as I hung up, I was doing my ‘happy dance’ all around the house. I’ve always felt close the song ‘Angeline’, so I guess the first thing I felt was pride.

What inspired your submission? Why did you want to write it?

Angeline was inspired by several ‘muses’, but the name [a variation on Angelina], was chosen because I thought it sang well. The sentiment was love, of course, but I was also trying to address the feeling of pride you get when you’re enamored with someone and begin to sense that others see what you do, too.

What’s the story behind “Angeline”?

As I mentioned, there are more than one muse that inspired me, but one evening, in particular, involving a walk downtown on a warm August evening, complete with some rain and ducking under doorways with my girl on my arm, and experiencing the feeling that people were noticing us…her really…and it felt good. The feeling when, even for just for a moment, everything was right in my world.

Have you written music for this lyric? If so, how would you describe it?

I do have music for this lyric and although I find it hard to describe my own writing, I’d say, in this case, it’s a bit ‘anthemic’ in its final iteration, but stands up as a solo piece as well, either played on acoustic guitar or piano. It was conceived on acoustic guitar, initially. Perhaps a Pop ballad, if I had to label it.

How long have you been writing lyrics?

I’d say I’ve been ‘trying’ for over 40 years, but I also feel I needed to write a lot before I started to feel they were getting decent. I think I’ve been blessed with inspiration, easily and often, but the discipline of songwriting is the learned part. Re-writing, scraping an idea, saving an idea for later…. and especially finishing to the best of my ability…that I had to learn.

What keeps you motivated as a songwriter?





People mostly. I’m a people watcher. I’m that guy writing on any loose piece of paper I can find and stuffing it in my pocket until I get home…. Blurting an audio note into my phone recorder…. Taking a photo of something unique that later inspires a story is also motivating.

Who are your all-time favorite songwriters, and why?

I definitely have immersed myself in the singer/songwriter greats over the years…Bob Dylan for his lyrics and melodies….same goes for Gordon Lightfoot, John Prine, Neil Young, Tom Waits…and also early Springsteen, David Bowie and Steve Earle.

What’s next for you?

Writing is more of an addiction for me than anything else – I expect I’ll keep on writing as long as the muses continue to keep me up at night…

What would you tell other songwriters who are considering entering the Lyric Contest?

I guess it’d be the same advice I’d give to anyone who wants to pursue a career, or even a hobby, in music. Expect competition, expect criticism…..they’ll make you resilient…but mostly, stay true to your heart when you write…and write about what you know, because I think it pays dividends in the sincerity department. I don’t compare myself to the greats I mentioned above – I try to be the best ME I can be. If you can do that, you’ll have a handle on how you measure success….and that’s the best motivator of all, in my opinion.

