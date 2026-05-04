Congratulations to all our Session Three 2026 Lyric Contest winners. Read the winning lyrics for first through fourth place, below.

CLICK HERE to enter the 2026 Session Four Lyric Contest.

1st Place – “Nowhere Tonight”

By: Jeff Drayton

Verse 1

Lake through the glass it’s as grey as your eyes

Time taps a rhythm of patient goodbyes

Our chairs on the terrace stare out at the shore

I keep setting tables for two as before

Verse 2

Rain on the window and tears on my tongue

Her shadow still falls where the old photos hung

The hallway holds nothing but dust and the dark

And somewhere a door swings its slow creaky arc

Chorus

Rooms that remember what I can’t forget

Rising from water your tempest hair wet

A fragrance a whisper a trick of the light

You’re everywhere here and I’m nowhere tonight

Verse 3

Your dress in the wardrobe it still holds your shape

I trace on the fabric like something might wake

Our bed is still made on the side where you slept

Each morning the creases like promises kept

Chorus

Rooms that remember what I can’t forget

Rising from water your tempest hair wet

A fragrance a whisper a trick of the light

You’re everywhere here and I’m nowhere tonight

Bridge

I walk past the treeline the hills rolling on

The world keeps on turning like nothing is gone

The fields stretch away and the sky opens wide

There’s no letting go and there’s nowhere to hide

Verse 4

A voice in the silence I follow it there

Just curtains that billow in nobody’s air

It’s all a museum of all that we were

A fading exhibit with fragments of her

Final Chorus

Rooms that remember what I can’t forget

Rising from water your tempest hair wet

A fragrance a whisper a trick of the light

You’re everywhere here and I’m nowhere tonight

Since 1984, American Songwriter’s Lyric Contest has helped aspiring songwriters get noticed and have fun. Enter the 2026 Lyric Contest today before the deadline:

2nd Place – “The bravest thing”

By: Daya Singh

V1

The TV glows blue in the kitchen at midnight

A map slowly turning to red

The late night news keeps talking in circles

Still running around in my head

Somewhere a kid hears the sound of the sirens

Somewhere a mother can’t sleep

And all of us trying to make sense of the noise

In a world that won’t let us breathe

Pre-chorus

And the heart is a compass that trembles in storms

But nobody taught us which way leads home

Chorus

So we sing through the noise of the wires and warnings

Through the headlines rewriting our fears

Through the prophets of panic on twenty-four channels

Selling doubt like souvenirs

And maybe the miracle isn’t redemption

Or angels descending above

Maybe the bravest thing left in the wreckage

Is remembering how to love

V2

Morning comes in through the cracks in the curtains

Coffee goes cold in my hand

I read the same line in the paper three times

Trying to understand

A child in the street keeps laughing and running

Like nothing at all has gone wrong

And I stand there watching the world keep turning

Wondering where we belong

And in the stillness beneath all the shouting

In places no headlines describe

I feel my own heart beating faster

Learning what it takes to survive

Bridge

Maybe the world was never as certain

As all of the stories we’re told

Maybe the fear that’s moving between us

Is older than borders and gold

But I’ve seen a stranger reach out in the darkness

When everything else fell apart

And sometimes the smallest kindness

Can ease a terrified heart

Chorus

So we sing through the noise of the wires and warnings

Through the headlines feeding our fears

Through the prophets of panic on twenty-four channels

Selling doubt year after year

And maybe the miracle isn’t redemption

Or angels descending above

Maybe the bravest thing left in the wreckage

Is remembering how to love again

3rd Place – “The In Betweens”

By: Amy Clay

The In-Betweens

Verse 1

No one’s talkin’ ‘bout the time

You looked at me and smiled

That second just before I walked away

Or when you squeezed my hand in yours

Just to let me know that

Everything was gonna be okay

There’s no picture in a frame

Of us standin’ in the kitchen

Doin’ dishes on a random Tuesday night

And we’re not winnin’ an award

For when we’re sittin’ in the dark tryin’ to

Figure out how to make things right

Chorus

Not all smiles and filtered light

Behind the scenes is a little less bright

The in-betweens get missed sometimes when we’re movin’ way too fast

Like scenery flyin’ past… the in-betweens

Verse 2

Like that first sip of coffee

On a rainy Sunday morning

When you finally got a little time to spare

And the space between the last note and the first note of a song

When there’s a ring of silence in the air

It’s pickin’ right back up

With a friend you haven’t seen in years like

No time has passed at all

And the wet nose of a furry friend

Nudging you to play and

Bringin’ you that old chewed-up ball

Chorus

Not all smiles and filtered light

Behind the scenes is a little less bright

The in-betweens get missed sometimes when we’re movin’ way too fast

Like scenery flyin’ past… the in-betweens

Bridge

Stay a while and walk with me

Let’s linger a little longer

It’s the glue that binds the milestones

It’s the in-betweens that make us stronger

Verse 3

Like singin’ in the car at the top of our lungs and

Makin’ up all of our own words

The morning sunlight pourin’ through the dusty window pane and

Listenin’ to the story of the birds

Like knowin’ when a little space for someone that you love is

Sometimes the best thing you can do

It’s that feelin’ late on Friday afternoon after a long week

And knowin’ that I’m comin’ home to you

Chorus / Outro

Not all smiles and filtered light

Behind the scenes is a little less bright

The in-betweens get missed sometimes when we’re movin’ way too fast

Like scenery flyin’ past… the in-betweens

Like scenery flyin’ past… the in-betweens

Since 1984, American Songwriter’s Lyric Contest has helped aspiring songwriters get noticed and have fun. Enter the 2026 Lyric Contest today before the deadline:

4th Place – “The Man I’m Trying to Be”

By: Jason Williams

I’ve been running from shadows I made on my own

Mistakes that still follow no matter how grown

There were nights I was someone I don’t want to see

A stranger staring back in the mirror at me

But you took that broken man in your steady hands

Loved the part of me I didn’t understand

And every time I fall short of who you need

I hear your heart say Come back to me

I ain’t the man I want to be yet

But I’m fighting every demon I’ve met

I’m letting go of the weight that’s been dragging me

Cause love like yours don’t come easily

My past ain’t gone but it don’t own me

No I’m learning how to stand and breathe

I ain’t perfect but I’m finally seeing

The man I’m trying to be

You’ve seen my bitterness my pride my doubt

The walls I built just to shut you out

But you stayed through storms I brought to your door

Held on to me when I’d have walked before

Now every promise that I broke I’m mending slow

You deserve the man that I’m starting to know

And I won’t let the ghosts of who I was

Steal the future we’re dreaming of

I ain’t the man I want to be yet

But I’m fighting every demon I’ve met

I’m letting go of the weight that’s been dragging me

Cause love like yours don’t come easily

My past ain’t gone but it don’t own me

No I’m learning how to stand and breathe

I ain’t perfect but I’m finally seeing

The man I’m trying to be

There’s a fire in me rising from your grace

Burning out the lies I used to face

And God knows you’ve pulled me through the dark

You lit the change that’s in my heart

I ain’t the man I want to be yet

But I’m climbing every mountain of regret

I’m stepping forward leaving who I was behind

A better man standing in your light this time

My past ain’t gone but it don’t own me

And my family deserves the best of me

I ain’t perfect but someday you’ll see

I’m becoming the man I’m trying to be

Since 1984, American Songwriter’s Lyric Contest has helped aspiring songwriters get noticed and have fun. Enter the 2026 Lyric Contest today before the deadline:

Honorable Mentions:

“Being a Farmer”

By Todd Myszka

“Cowboys & Sad Songs”

By Austin Sanders

“Dirt Rich”

By Lisa Simmons, Mac Millen, Steve Purcell and Brandon Pasion

“Forgive”

By Kevin Cullinan

“I’m Living On Pennies (’Cause Nickels Ain’t Worth a Dime)”

By Michael Carver

“Let Her Grow”

By Kevin Butler

“Listen and Remember”

By Chris Genzardi

“Story of These Stones”

By Matt Heaser

“That Memory Has a Heartbeat”

By Seth Saunders

“We Are the Refugees”

By Brian Estes

“Wrong Side Of Right”

By Chris Nelson