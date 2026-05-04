American Songwriter Judges Offer Insights Into Judging the 2026 Session Three Lyric Contest Winners

Read below to learn more how our esteemed panel of judges picked the winners for the Session Three 2026 Lyric Contest.

Meet the Judges HERE.

1st Place – “Nowhere Tonight”

By: Jeff Drayton

Kassi Ashton: I thought the hook was smart and well written. A lot of these songs have way too many words, and this had just enough to be both poetic and real without overdoing it.

Katie Pruitt: Great imagery! followed the rule of “show don’t tell” really well. It immediately drew me in & made me want to know more.

Parker Welling: I like the structure of this lyric. It is tight and easy to follow and imagine in a melody. The voice is balanced. I like the vulnerability and the way the emotion is conveyed through images.



The Band Perry: Nowhere Tonight” is hauntingly literary – “You’re everywhere here and I’m nowhere tonight” is the kind of line I wish I’d written myself. The dress still holding her shape, the bed made on her side — it’s a love song to absence, written with the quiet of someone who knows grief by name. I just love it.

Read Lyrics HERE.

2nd Place – “The bravest thing”

By: Daya Singh

Parker Welling: I like the tone of this lyric. The descriptions are specific and poetic but still approachable—it’s thoughtful without being try-hard. The message is clear and the verse and pre chorus support it well.



Read Lyrics HERE.

Since 1984, American Songwriter’s Lyric Contest has helped aspiring songwriters get noticed and have fun. Enter the 2026 Lyric Contest today before the deadline:

3rd Place – “The In Betweens“

By: Amy Clay

Caitlyn Smith: This one felt real and believable. I love the concept. I loved the super specific vignettes of the small moments: the wet nose of a furry friend, dishes on a random Tuesday, the ring of silence between notes. The cadence flows so naturally I could already hear a melody with it! 🙂

Erin Enderlin: I really enjoy the pictures the writer painted of life’s simple moments of happiness.

Read Lyrics HERE.

4th Place – “The Man I’m Trying to Be”

By: Jason Williams

Caitlyn Smith: Jason Isbell or Ruston Kelly could cut this tomorrow and it would fit perfectly in their catalog. It feels completely honest and lived-in from start to finish.

Harper Grace: This song resonates with me because of its honesty and vulnerability. It’s rare to hear a man openly admit he’s not yet who he wants to be, and that level of self-awareness is powerful. I’ve experienced loving someone who wasn’t ready, but couldn’t express it, and this song feels like it gives a voice to that reality. It’s raw, reflective, and beautifully human.



Tiera Kennedy: This song is so specific yet can be received by anyone man or woman. And I love that the song ends still in the tension of the in between ” And my family deserves the best of me. I ain’t perfect but someday you’ll see. I’m becoming the man I’m trying to be””

Read Lyrics HERE.

Since 1984, American Songwriter’s Lyric Contest has helped aspiring songwriters get noticed and have fun. Enter the 2026 Lyric Contest today before the deadline: