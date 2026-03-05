Congratulations to all our Session Two 2026 Lyric Contest winners. Read the winning lyrics for first through fourth place, below.
1st Place – “Angeline”
By: Dean Batstone
ANGELINE
There’s a silent rain like little ghosts riding on a breeze
And it barely cools these streets of fire or calms the hungry needs
I can feel the eyes fall on our backs burning emerald green
And there’s one streetlight that’s afraid of the dark
So it shines for you and me
And all the boys on the boulevard wish they could be me
I’m the one who’s holding Angeline
All the angels smile tonight when they look down on me
I’m the one who’s holding Angeline
Now the corner man he got his papers wet
So he’s passing them out for free
And the smoke curls up from his cigarette
Making gestures to the queens
All the girls on Stinson Avenue are tryin’ to look discreet
‘Til the whistles rise young and strong
Like a sidewalk symphony
And all the boys on the boulevard wish they could be me
I’m the one who’s holding Angeline
All the angels smile tonight when they look down on me
I’m the one who’s holding
Angeline
All the years I wished you were mine
And I never really gave up trying
I can still see that love in your eyes
There’s a distant song like angels cries far above the lights
And the thunder rolls through hollow hearts
Pounding through the night
And all those kids whose colours changed now fade to black and white
And I pray this night will never end ‘cause it all just feels so right
And all the boys on the boulevard wish they could be me
I’m the one who’s holding Angeline
All the angels smile tonight when they look down on me
I’m the one who’s holding Angeline.
2nd Place – “The Keys I Never Turned”
By: Pierre Ruaz
[Verse 1]
I saw your name on a screen today
Living out west somewhere near L.A.
You look the same maybe older eyes
Whatever you found it looks like a prize
We ended quiet no slamming doors
I took my doubts and you took yours
But sometimes at night when the silence is deep
I count the promises we didn’t keep
[Chorus]
Here’s to the garden we didn’t grow
Here’s to the winters with no fireplace glow
Here’s to the children we never named
And the wild horses we never tamed
I’m happy you’re happy I truly am
But I still see the ghost of a different plan
Walking the halls of a house that burned
Holding the pocket of keys I never turned
[Verse 2]
It’s strange how a simple “yes” or “no”
Changes the rivers and where they flow
If I had stayed would we hate it now?
Or would we be taking that final bow?
Math is easy but time is wrong
We wrote the notes but we lost the song
I’m drinking coffee in a separate lane
You’re walking a dog in the summer rain
[Bridge]
Two parallel lines that never touch
Missing you little or maybe too much
We’re strangers with memories isn’t it odd?
Playing a joke with the dice of God
[Chorus]
Here’s to the garden we didn’t grow
Here’s to the winters with no fireplace glow
Here’s to the children we never named
And the wild horses we never tamed
I’m happy you’re happy I truly am
But I still see the ghost of a different plan
Walking the halls of a house that burned
Holding the pocket of keys I never turned
[Outro]
Yeah the keys I never turned
Keep them safe
Lesson learned
3rd Place – “Garbage and Gold”
By: Brian Spahr
VERSE 1
There’s a hula-girl lamp with a hole in the shade
And a crate full of records that all skip when they’re played
Right next to a puzzle with three missing pieces
And hand-me-down clothes from the nephews and nieces
A box loaded up with once fashionable shoes
And bags full of travel-sized hotel shampoo
CHORUS
It’s hard to let things go
It’s hard to let things go
VERSE 2
A stack of Life Magazines sits in a chair
By the faded collection of Star Wars glassware
Hand-woven trivets in myriad colors
And a tiger on velvet that was painted by number
A Rubbermaid bin full of blankets and sweaters
And worthless old baseball cards frustrate collectors
CHORUS
It’s hard to let things go
It’s hard to let things go
BRIDGE
Watching it go feels like lonely relief
Some things need to end to make room for my peace
There’s freedom that comes when I loosen my hold on
All of that garbage that once felt like gold
CHORUS
It’s hard to let things go
It’s hard to let things go
VERSE 3
The tables are empty; the treasures all gone
No more Kool-aid-stained couch sitting on the front lawn
Gone is the box full of old GI Joes
The empty aquarium, and green garden hose
The Salvation Army truck just pulled away
There’s nothing left at the end of the day
4th Place – “Purple Hearts and Silver Stars”
By: William Reed
Inspired by a true story about the brother of a U.S. Navy SEAL lost in combat
[Verse 1]
I was only seventeen, living in New Orleans, when I heard the news
Serving burgers and fries, just trying to get by, and missing you
A knock on the door, mom fell to the floor, and cried to the wind
They said you were brave, a dozen souls were saved, right before the end
[Pre-Chorus]
I see your picture on the wall
Bright-eyed and standing tall
Before you left for a distant land
Will I ever understand
[Chorus]
Purple Hearts and Silver Stars, can’t take away the scars
I try to hide
Fold the flags, hear the trumpets play
For the brother I lost that day
When hate divides
On my knees, there’s no reprieve
From the wounds no one can see
Deep inside
[Verse 2]
I keep your letters in a drawer, can’t read them anymore, through all the tears
I see you smile at a rainbow, hear your voice when a summer wind blows, after all these years
[Pre-Chorus]
Your picture hangs on our wall
Where you used to stand so tall
Before you left for a foreign land
Will I ever understand
[Chorus]
Purple Hearts and Silver Stars, can’t take away the scars
I try to hide
Fold the flags, hear the trumpets play
For the brother I lost that day
When hate divides
On my knees, there’s no reprieve
From the wounds no one can see
Deep inside
[Lead Guitar Solo]
[Bridge]
You stood your ground for liberty, and laid down your life for me
But why did it have to be
You.
[Chorus]
Purple Hearts and Silver Stars, can’t take away the scars
I try to hide
Fold the flags, hear the trumpets play
For the brother I lost that day
When hate divides
On my knees, there’s no reprieve
From the wounds no one can see
Deep inside
Purple Hearts and Silver Stars, can’t hide the scars
I try to hide
[Finale]
Fold the flags, hear the trumpets play
For the brother I lost that day
Why did it have to be
You.
Honorable Mentions:
“64 In Houston”
By Mandy Franklin
“After the Party”
By Joe Trent and Brett Warren
“Catch and Release”
By Josh Parolin
“Diamonds And Dust”
By Kenneth Woodard
“Here Right Now”
By Julie Herndon
“Lessons”
By Ray Kayanek
“Letting Go In The Name of Love”
By Nathan Chlumsky
“Savin’ It For Someday”
By Chris Nelson
“Say Goodbye”
By Robert Palmer
“Secrets For Santa”
By Canary Vale
“Superhero”
By Andrew Dolan
