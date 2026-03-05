Congratulations to all our Session Two 2026 Lyric Contest winners. Read the winning lyrics for first through fourth place, below.

1st Place – “Angeline”

By: Dean Batstone

ANGELINE

There’s a silent rain like little ghosts riding on a breeze

And it barely cools these streets of fire or calms the hungry needs

I can feel the eyes fall on our backs burning emerald green

And there’s one streetlight that’s afraid of the dark

So it shines for you and me

And all the boys on the boulevard wish they could be me

I’m the one who’s holding Angeline

All the angels smile tonight when they look down on me

I’m the one who’s holding Angeline

Now the corner man he got his papers wet

So he’s passing them out for free

And the smoke curls up from his cigarette

Making gestures to the queens

All the girls on Stinson Avenue are tryin’ to look discreet

‘Til the whistles rise young and strong

Like a sidewalk symphony

And all the boys on the boulevard wish they could be me

I’m the one who’s holding Angeline

All the angels smile tonight when they look down on me

I’m the one who’s holding

Angeline

All the years I wished you were mine

And I never really gave up trying

I can still see that love in your eyes

There’s a distant song like angels cries far above the lights

And the thunder rolls through hollow hearts

Pounding through the night

And all those kids whose colours changed now fade to black and white

And I pray this night will never end ‘cause it all just feels so right

And all the boys on the boulevard wish they could be me

I’m the one who’s holding Angeline

All the angels smile tonight when they look down on me

I’m the one who’s holding Angeline.

2nd Place – “The Keys I Never Turned”

By: Pierre Ruaz

[Verse 1]

I saw your name on a screen today

Living out west somewhere near L.A.

You look the same maybe older eyes

Whatever you found it looks like a prize

We ended quiet no slamming doors

I took my doubts and you took yours

But sometimes at night when the silence is deep

I count the promises we didn’t keep

[Chorus]

Here’s to the garden we didn’t grow

Here’s to the winters with no fireplace glow

Here’s to the children we never named

And the wild horses we never tamed

I’m happy you’re happy I truly am

But I still see the ghost of a different plan

Walking the halls of a house that burned

Holding the pocket of keys I never turned

[Verse 2]

It’s strange how a simple “yes” or “no”

Changes the rivers and where they flow

If I had stayed would we hate it now?

Or would we be taking that final bow?

Math is easy but time is wrong

We wrote the notes but we lost the song

I’m drinking coffee in a separate lane

You’re walking a dog in the summer rain

[Bridge]

Two parallel lines that never touch

Missing you little or maybe too much

We’re strangers with memories isn’t it odd?

Playing a joke with the dice of God

[Chorus]

Here’s to the garden we didn’t grow

Here’s to the winters with no fireplace glow

Here’s to the children we never named

And the wild horses we never tamed

I’m happy you’re happy I truly am

But I still see the ghost of a different plan

Walking the halls of a house that burned

Holding the pocket of keys I never turned

[Outro]

Yeah the keys I never turned

Keep them safe

Lesson learned

3rd Place – “Garbage and Gold”

By: Brian Spahr

VERSE 1

There’s a hula-girl lamp with a hole in the shade

And a crate full of records that all skip when they’re played

Right next to a puzzle with three missing pieces

And hand-me-down clothes from the nephews and nieces

A box loaded up with once fashionable shoes

And bags full of travel-sized hotel shampoo

CHORUS

It’s hard to let things go

It’s hard to let things go

VERSE 2

A stack of Life Magazines sits in a chair

By the faded collection of Star Wars glassware

Hand-woven trivets in myriad colors

And a tiger on velvet that was painted by number

A Rubbermaid bin full of blankets and sweaters

And worthless old baseball cards frustrate collectors

CHORUS

It’s hard to let things go

It’s hard to let things go

BRIDGE

Watching it go feels like lonely relief

Some things need to end to make room for my peace

There’s freedom that comes when I loosen my hold on

All of that garbage that once felt like gold

CHORUS

It’s hard to let things go

It’s hard to let things go

VERSE 3

The tables are empty; the treasures all gone

No more Kool-aid-stained couch sitting on the front lawn

Gone is the box full of old GI Joes

The empty aquarium, and green garden hose

The Salvation Army truck just pulled away

There’s nothing left at the end of the day

4th Place – “Purple Hearts and Silver Stars”

By: William Reed

Inspired by a true story about the brother of a U.S. Navy SEAL lost in combat

[Verse 1]

I was only seventeen, living in New Orleans, when I heard the news

Serving burgers and fries, just trying to get by, and missing you

A knock on the door, mom fell to the floor, and cried to the wind

They said you were brave, a dozen souls were saved, right before the end

[Pre-Chorus]

I see your picture on the wall

Bright-eyed and standing tall

Before you left for a distant land

Will I ever understand

[Chorus]

Purple Hearts and Silver Stars, can’t take away the scars

I try to hide

Fold the flags, hear the trumpets play

For the brother I lost that day

When hate divides

On my knees, there’s no reprieve

From the wounds no one can see

Deep inside

[Verse 2]

I keep your letters in a drawer, can’t read them anymore, through all the tears

I see you smile at a rainbow, hear your voice when a summer wind blows, after all these years

[Pre-Chorus]

Your picture hangs on our wall

Where you used to stand so tall

Before you left for a foreign land

Will I ever understand

[Chorus]

Purple Hearts and Silver Stars, can’t take away the scars

I try to hide

Fold the flags, hear the trumpets play

For the brother I lost that day

When hate divides

On my knees, there’s no reprieve

From the wounds no one can see

Deep inside

[Lead Guitar Solo]

[Bridge]

You stood your ground for liberty, and laid down your life for me

But why did it have to be

You.

[Chorus]

Purple Hearts and Silver Stars, can’t take away the scars

I try to hide

Fold the flags, hear the trumpets play

For the brother I lost that day

When hate divides

On my knees, there’s no reprieve

From the wounds no one can see

Deep inside

Purple Hearts and Silver Stars, can’t hide the scars

I try to hide

[Finale]

Fold the flags, hear the trumpets play

For the brother I lost that day

Why did it have to be

You.

Honorable Mentions:

“64 In Houston”

By Mandy Franklin

“After the Party”

By Joe Trent and Brett Warren

“Catch and Release”

By Josh Parolin

“Diamonds And Dust”

By Kenneth Woodard

“Here Right Now”

By Julie Herndon

“Lessons”

By Ray Kayanek

“Letting Go In The Name of Love”

By Nathan Chlumsky

“Savin’ It For Someday”

By Chris Nelson

“Say Goodbye”

By Robert Palmer

“Secrets For Santa”

By Canary Vale

“Superhero”

By Andrew Dolan