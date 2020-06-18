Bassist and producer Divinity Roxx has toured as Assistant Musical Director for Beyoncé, showcasing her killer bass skills for sold-out shows all over the world. She’s toured Victor Wooten and recorded with Will.I.Am, Polow da Don and renowned producer Jerry Wonda. She is a member of the Black Girls Rock Orchestra (BET), The OG’s (Beyonce’s original touring band), and is the touring bassist and Musical Director for Fantasia.

Here we sat down to find out about Divinity’s latest projects and to talk about the Black Lives Matter movement and the changes going on during these unprecedented times. Find out more about this talented and forward-thinking musician at DivnityRoxx.com.

