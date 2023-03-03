Shinedown to Donate Portion of Ticket Proceeds to Suicide Prevention

Shinedown is using its platform to elevate an important cause.

The band has announced that they’re partnering with The American Foundation for Suicide Prevention (AFSP) on their upcoming The Revolutions Live Tour. They will donate $1 from every ticket sold across their more than 20 shows.

This isn’t the first time the band has worked with the organization, as they’ve also participated in AFSP’s annual fundraiser, Out of The Darkness Walk in Washington, DC. Over the years, Shinedown has been outspoken about mental health. Their 2018 hit “Get Up” was inspired by Shinedown bassist Eric Bass’ battle with depression.

“Partnering with the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention means a great deal to Barry, Zach, Eric and myself,” Shinedown frontman Brent Smith says in a press release. “Our appreciation for this incredible organization has grown year after year as we have witnessed the life-saving work that AFSP does and the resources it offers to address this urgent public health crisis that has far-reaching impacts on families and communities.

“Please remember – the world is a much better place with you in it. We are looking forward to donating $1 from every ticket sold during our upcoming tour to AFSP to help support this very important cause.”

The Revolutions Live Tour begins on April 3 in Michigan and continues through May 9, where it wraps in Portland, Oregon. The band has also booked festival dates at the Red River Valley Fair in North Dakota on July 14, Jones County Fair in Iowa on July 20, and Blue Ridge Rock Festival at The Virginia International Raceway in September. The tour is in support of the band’s latest album, Planet Zero, which debuted at No. 5 on the Billboard 200 following its April 2022 release.

Founded in 1987, AFSP is a health organization that “gives those affected by suicide a nationwide community empowered by research, education and advocacy to take action against this leading cause of death,” according to its mission statement. “AFSP is dedicated to saving lives and bringing hope to those affected by suicide, including those who have experienced a loss. AFSP creates a culture that’s smart about mental health.”

Photo Credit: Sanjay Parikh/Courtesy of Press Here Productions