10 New Songs to Listen to Today: Joanie Leeds, Arctic Monkeys, Shinedown, Jimmy Eat World and More

Music can make your day.

One song playing at the right moment, perhaps with the right cup of coffee in your favorite mug, the sun coming through the window, can really make life worth living.

We here at American Songwriter think that songs are the oxygen for your spiritual lungs.

To that end, we wanted to share 10 new works of music to brighten your day and share the good word of composition. So, with that in mind, here are 10 songs for you today.

1. Joanie Leeds

Grammy Award-winner Joanie Leeds has released a new single on her birthday (October 21) with artist Fyütch. The new song is part of their new holiday album, Oy Vey! Another Christmas Album, which is out on November 4. Check out the bright, upbeat new song from the duo below.

2. Arctic Monkeys

The booming British-born rock group released its latest album, The Car, on Friday, October 21. With it comes the band’s latest single and accompanying music video for the track “I Ain’t Quite Where I Think I Am,” which you can check out below. The new song is a romp that highlights lead singer Alex Turner’s unique, rubbery-electric voice.

3. Shinedown

The famed Florida-born rock group Shinedown released a new live performance video for their single, “Daylight.” The new emotive song documents their just-wrapped Planet Zero World Tour, which came on the heels of the release of their acclaimed LP, Planet Zero. Check out the new work below.

4. Jimmy Eat World

The rock band, which rose to fame in the early 2000s with the track “The Middle,” is back with their latest single, “Place Your Debts,” which is out this week. The new hypnotic song comes on the heels of the band’s acclaimed single, “Something Loud,” which also dropped earlier this year. Check out the new song below.

5. The Milk Carton Kids

The Milk Carton Kids have returned with their first new music in three years, which marks the forthcoming release of a new album in 2023. The new track, “Running On Sweet Smile,” comes as the band is currently on tour throughout the West Coast and Rockies with Katie Pruitt. Check out the thoughtful, acoustic guitar-driven song below.

6. Tegan and Sara

The twin sister duo released their new album, Crybaby, and with it came a new single and accompanying music video for the song “Smoking Weed Alone.” Check out the bright, poppy cannabis-friendly song below.

7. Blu DeTiger

The bass-playing pop singer Blu DeTiger released her new hit track, “Elevator.” The song propels your feet and heart and offers gang vocals that bring you into the song that’s as much a neighborhood as it is a new single. Check out the track below.

8. Caleb Landry Jones

Star songwriter and performer Caleb Landry Jones released his latest single this week, “Croc Killers 2,” ahead of his new album, Gadzooks Vol. 2, which is out November 4. The surreal song is matched with an equally eerie video. But it’s all as catchy and memorable as the face of your favorite clown. Check it out below.

9. Jon Brion

The acclaimed songwriter, producer, and performer debuted a new single this week, “Walking Through Walls,” which you can check out below. The new track features jangly guitars, raucous pianos, and Brion’s signature sky-scraping voice. Check out the fun new song below.

10. Bryan Adams

The award-winning songwriter and performer released his newest song, “Kick Ass,” earlier this week. And the accompanying music video features comedy legend, John Cleese. The new epic song portends his new studio album, So Happy It Hurts, which is set for release earlier this year via BMG. Check it out below.

Photo courtesy Joanie Leeds