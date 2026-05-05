‘American Idol’ Names Its Top 3 Finalists—See Which Hopefuls Will Compete on the Season 24 Finale

American Idol has found its season 24 finalists. After weeks of competition, judges Luke Bryan, Lionel Richie, and Carrie Underwood, along with the American public, narrowed the field down from thousands of people to just three.

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At the conclusion of Idol‘s May 4th episode, host Ryan Seacrest announced that Hannah Harper, Keyla Richardson, and Jordan McCullough made it through to the final round of competition thanks to America’s votes.

That meant that Braden Rumfelt and Chris Tungseth didn’t receive enough votes and were sent home.

The results followed an exciting night of competition. The latest installment was a 20-year reunion for the class of 2006, and, as such, welcomed back five competitors from the show’s fifth season.

Past winner Taylor Hicks returned alongside former finalists Paris Bennett, Bucky Covington, Kellie Pickler, and Elliott Yamin. The past competitors teamed up with current hopefuls to perform duets.

Amid this phase of the competition, the Top 5 received guidance from OG judges Paula Abdul and Randy Jackson who returned to the show as mentors. Abdul pulled double duty, joining Luke Bryan, Lionel Richie, and Carrie Underwood on the judges’ panel.

The night also featured a performance from season 23 winner Jamal Roberts. Additionally, Dancing With the Stars pros Jan Ravnik, Gleb Savchenko, Witney Carson, and Rylee Arnold brought some ballroom flair to the celebration.

Next week, Idol‘s season 24 finale will take place. During the three hour-long episode, Alicia Keys will make a special appearance. The superstar will serve as a guest mentor to the three remaining contestants.

Keys will also perform twice throughout the night to celebrate her 2001 debut album, Songs in A Minor. One of Keys’ performances will be done alongside the Top 3 contestants.

Keep reading to see the Top 5’s May 4th performances.

Hannah Harper

“Fever” by Peggy Lee

“A Broken Wing” by Martina McBride—with Kellie Pickler

Jordan McCullough

“Footprints in the Sand” by Leona Lewis

“A Song For You” by Donny Hathaway—with Elliott Yamin

Keyla Richardson

“River Deep – Mountain High” by Ike & Tina Turner

“Living for the City” by Stevie Wonder—with Taylor Hicks

Braden Rumfelt

“Lose Control” by Teddy Swims

“The Show Must Go On” by Queen—with Paris Bennett

Chris Tungseth

“Northern Attitude” by Noah Kahan

“The Thunder Rolls” by Garth Brooks—with Bucky Covington

American Idol airs Mondays on ABC.

Photo by Disney/Eric McCandless