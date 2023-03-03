David Bowie Convention Hits New York City with Star-Spangled BowieBall

Following its inaugural event in Liverpool, England, in 2022, the David Bowie World Fan Convention has moved to New York City for a sold-out, two-night event on June 17 and 18 at The Racket (431 W. 16th St.). The event also features a one-night celebration of David Bowie‘s music, life and art with Deryck Todd’s BowieBall on the evening of June 17.

Hosted by DJ, promoter and Bowie performer Michael T, the BowieBall will also feature performances by Ava Cherry, Bowie tribute band Sons of the Silent Age, and TheMenWhoFell2Earth, among other special guests.

“What I found most inspiring from Bowie was his fearlessness,” said Michael T in 2022. “Obviously, some of the outrageousness or what was considered outrageous at the time. It came at that point in my life when one can become really overtaken by certain things. And with Bowie it was just a strong connection.”

2022 David Bowie World Fan Convention (Photo: Jazamin Sinclair)

Along with performances, panel discussions, art installations, and other presentations, the BowieBall will also feature a “Best Dressed Bowie” competition. The event will allow the more chic attendees to show off their finest Bowie garb, inspired by some of his innovative fashions throughout the ages.

Guest speakers at the convention include longtime producer Tony Visconti, who worked on more than a dozen Bowie albums over five decades, from his eponymous second release in 1969, along with The Man Who Sold the World, Young Americans, Low, through Heathen and his 26th and final album Blackstar, which was released two days before Bowie’s death in 2016.

Additional speakers include producers Tim Palmer (Tin Machine) and Mark Plati (Earthling), along with Bowie’s longtime pianist Mike Garson and guitarist Carlos Alomar, who co-wrote Bowie’s 1975 hit “Fame” and worked with him across 11 albums. Guitarist Kevin Armstrong, who led the Bowie band during Live Aid in 1985, Carmine Rojas, who played bass on his classic 1983 album Let’s Dance, and singers Joey Arias and Robin Clark will also be in attendance.

Arias, along with the late avant-garde artist Klaus Nomi, appeared with Bowie on his iconic Saturday Night Live performance on Dec. 15, 1979. The set featured “The Man Who Sold the World,” “TVC 15,” and “Boys Keep Swinging.”

Marking the 50th anniversary of Bowie’s sixth album Aladdin Sane and the 40th of Let’s Dance, the 2023 convention will also include a special welcome party on June 16 for VIP ticket holders.

“Taking the David Bowie World Fan Convention to New York is to take the story to the heart of his story, with the recording of albums including those later-life classics, ‘The Next Day’ and ‘Blackstar,’ as well as ‘Let’s Dance’ and ‘Never Let Me Down’ all being rooted in the city,” said Dave Pichilingi, co-founder of the David Bowie World Fan Convention in a statement. “This year’s event proved the status of musicians, photographers, filmmakers and other high-profile Bowie collaborators that this event can attract and New York will certainly be no different.”

To purchase tickets to Deryck Todd’s 2023 BowieBall go HERE.

Main Photo: 2022 BowieBall (Photo: Sam McMahon / Courtesy of Reybee, Inc.)