‘American Idol’ Winner Jamal Roberts Returns to the Show to Deliver Unforgettable Performance

Jamal Roberts is back on American Idol. The competition series’ most recent winner returned to the show on May 4, delivering a performance that won’t soon be forgotten.

Videos by American Songwriter

Wearing a velvet suit, Roberts delighted the crowd with a sultry performance of his latest single, “Perfect for Me.”

Since winning season 23 of American Idol with a record-setting 26 million votes, Roberts has experienced much success.

His debut single, “Heal,” hit No. 1 on Billboard‘s Hot Gospel Songs and Gospel Digital Song charts.

Roberts also opened for Brandy and Monica on their sold-out The Boy Is Mine Tour. Additionally, he received a GRAMMY nomination for Best Gospel Performance/Song for the live version of his song “Still,” a collaboration with Jonathan McReynolds.

What to Know About Season 24 of American Idol

American Idol has narrowed its season 24 field down to five finalists: Hannah Harper, Jordan McCullough, Keyla Richardson, Braden Rumfelt, and Chris Tungseth.

On the show’s most recent episode, which was a 20-year reunion for season 5, Idol welcomed back past winner Taylor Hicks along with former finalists Paris Bennett, Bucky Covington, Kellie Pickler, and Elliott Yamin. The singers performed each performed a duet with a remaining hopeful.

Additionally, the episode saw the return of original judges Paula Abdul and Randy Jackson. This time around, both Abdul and Jackson returned to Idol to mentor the Top 5. Additionally, Abdul pulled double duty, joining Luke Bryan, Lionel Richie, and Carrie Underwood on the judges’ panel.

At the end of the episode, America’s votes will be tallied to determine the Top 3 contestants of season 24. Those three finalists will move on to compete on the show’s season finale, which will air on May 11.

During the three hour-long episode, Alicia Keys will make a special appearance. The superstar will serve as a guest mentor to the three remaining contestants, giving them insight and wisdom as the vie for the Idol title.

Keys will also perform twice throughout the night to celebrate the milestone of her 2001 debut album, Songs in A Minor. One of Keys’ performances will be done alongside the Top 3 contestants.

American Idol airs Mondays on ABC.

Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for BPC