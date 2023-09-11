Singer/Songwriter Charlie Robison’s 10 Best Lyrics

As many country music fans likely heard, singer-songwriter Charlie Robison passed away Sunday (September 10) at the age of 59. Robison, according to reports, “died at a hospital in San Antonio after suffering cardiac arrest and other complications.”

Videos by American Songwriter

Robison’s wife Kristen shared the news on social media, writing, “It is with a heavy heart that I share the news that my husband, Charlie Robison has passed away today, surrounded by his family and friends. My heart is broken. Please pray for me, our children, and our family.”

[RELATED: The 20 Best Jimmy Buffett Quotes]

But while many continue to mourn the loss, we wanted to celebrate his music and creativity. As such, these are the 10 best Charlie Robison lyrics.

1. Though my eyes sometimes wander it / Doesn’t mean that I’m untrue / You’re not the best but you’re the / Best that I can do (from “You’re Not the Best”)

2. There’s a tear in her eye and a place in her soul / Where true love used to be / There’s a man in her dreams most every night / And I wish that man was me (from “She Leaves Her Heart At Home”)

3. I spent all my lifetime / Thinkin’ what I coulda done / While I worked my fingers to the bone (from “Poor Man’s Son”)

4. Where are you going / They say you never know / But I remember laughing / Wherever I’d go (from “Tonight”)

5. I woke up early Sunday morning, had myself a piece of toast / Had fifty dollars in my pocket, gonna chase myself a ghost / Went down Camino Espinoza, gonna get me a divorce / Gonna split with all my money, see that girl who loves a horse (from “New Year’s Day”)

6. Skinny dippin’ in the Pedernales River / Country girl sure could make me shiver / Right now that’s just what I could use / To wash away these big city blues (from “Big City Blues”)

7. Well, moon lights falling look at that caliche glow / And a coyotes howling he doesn’t know that he’s too old (from “Flatland Boogie”)

8. This is such a small, small town / When you’re tryin’ to lose your past / Girl, I’ve seen you around / You sure moved on pretty fast (from “Brand New Me”

9. Gonna go downtown / Get me off the farm / Find a pretty little girl / Take her by the arm / Get a whiskey and a beer / In the mood to play / If the rain don’t stop today (from “If The Rain Don’t Stop”)

10. Well, take another look around me / Still waitin’ for a light to shine / But if you looked you haven’t found me baby / And I don’t wanna waste your time (from “Reconsider”)

Photo by Rick Diamond/Getty Images For Texas Thunder