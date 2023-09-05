The 20 Best Jimmy Buffett Quotes

As many music fans have heard as of late, the great beach music singer Jimmy Buffett died earlier this month. The famed “Margaritaville” singer, known for his big smiles and easy-going attitude, will be missed by many, from fans and music legends alike.

But Buffett wouldn’t want us wallowing in the loss of him as a person. No, he’d want us to celebrate in the sun with some good old-fashioned music and communication (as you will see below). So, we thought it would be a good idea to dive into the artist’s best quotes.

Therefore, without further ado, this is what Buffett had to say about life and love, his craft, leisure time, reading, and much more.

1. “Wrinkles will only go where the smiles have been.”

2. “I hate to mention age, but I come from an era when we weren’t consumed by technology and television.”

3. “Humor has bailed me out of more tight situations than I can think of. If you go with your instincts and keep your humor, creativity follows. With luck, success comes, too.”

4. “It takes no more time to see the good side of life than it takes to see the bad.”

5. “I’m inspired by people who keep on rolling, no matter their age.”

6. “My mother insisted that her children read.”

7. “People who think too much before they act don’t act too much.”

8. “I sell escapism.”

9. “Indecision may or may not be my problem.”

10. “These old ballparks are like cathedrals in America. We don’t have big old Gothic cathedrals like they do in Europe. But we got baseball parks.”

11. “And you find as a writer there are certain spots on the planet where you write better than others, and I believe in that. And New Orleans is one of them.”

12. “You know, as a writer, I’m more of a listener than a writer, cuz if I hear something I will write it down.”

13. “I always said that I wouldn’t use a teleprompter, and if I start to sing real flat, I’ll hang it up.”

14. “Searching is half the fun: life is much more manageable when thought of as a scavenger hunt as opposed to a surprise party.”

15. “Older and wiser voices can help you find the right path, if you are only willing to listen.”

16. “There’s something missing in the music industry today… and it’s music. Songs you hear don’t last, it’s just product fed to you by the industry.”

17. “Moderation is the key so I work a certain amount of time and then I take a certain amount of time off.”

18. “I still consider it a summer job, though. So, I try to maintain that summer job as long as I can. But it’s exciting to be able to have the opportunity to do things I always dreamed of as a kid.”

19. “Instinct taught me 20 years ago to pace a song or a concert performance. That translates into pacing a story, pleasing a reading audience.”

20. “If life gives you limes, make margaritas.”

