Skip Marley Seeks Natural Balance with “Jane,” Featuring Ayra Starr

Always been there for me / Always take care of me / Always my therapy / Aways repair for me sings Skip Marley on “Jane,” an ode to finding one’s place and calm through all the chaos through the metaphor of love.

The uptempo reggae jam, “Jane” featuring Nigerian artist Ayra Starr, is a search for balance amid the stresses in life. Recorded in Miami and produced by Rykeyz (Demi Lovato, Ari Lennox, Rick Ross), who also worked with Marley on his No. 1 single “Slow Down” with H.E.R. in 2020, “Jane” is one of several singles featured on Marley’s forthcoming debut album, set for release in 2023.

For Marley, “Jane” is more deeply connected to nature. “I’m speaking of the planet but you can apply it to a woman,” Marley tells American Songwriter. “There’s that perfectness and naturalness.”

Human attachment and neglect of nature is linked to Marley’s previous single, “Change“—produced and co-written by Oscar Holter (The Weeknd, Coldplay, Katy Perry, P!nk)—a call to action for the world and societal mindset to change its ways.

“It comes from looking around in this world and changing our lives,” says Marley. “It can be little. It can be small, but I’m talking about the whole world, humanity in general needs a change in the road we’re on now. How much longer can we live this way with the footprint we’ve left, the way we treat the earth.”

Marley adds, “The more we talk about these things, the more we spread awareness and change attitudes. It’s about doing our part. Everyone has a purpose. Things need to get back to life.”

A philanthropic family, the Marleys have been long supporters of environmental and wildlife organizations. Skip recently partnered with World Wildlife Fund & International Anti-Poaching Fund, using his single “Change” to help spread the message with proceeds from limited edition merchandise going towards the organizations to spread awareness of the consequences of animal poaching and exploitation.

Changing as a society has to start with individuals, says Marley. “It comes from within yourself,” he says. “You can’t change anything outside before you change yourself. Sometimes you are in your own way or sometimes you inside yourself is holding back yourself.” He adds, “Sometimes we get too complacent and comfortable, feeling like it’s not working or like there’s no point. A lot of times, people just give up. Where’s the fight? Where’s the ’60-’70s, that spirit of revolution of the mind.”

The biggest problem is that too many people go about their day-to-day lives, he adds, rarely considering the bigger picture, the world and people around them. “People don’t think about community, humanity,” says Marley. “Let’s brainstorm together. Let’s figure this out as a team. How about we as a people. It’s the same fight, different times, but there’s a lot more destruction.”

Unified in love and transformation, tracks “Jane” and “Change” are the root of Marley’s debut, a collection of 11 songs, which he says are slanted toward more R&B and African, tribal beats.

Ultimately, actual change, Marley believes, is possible. “I think we can spread awareness,” says Marley. “It might not be the most liked thing. It might not be the most trendy thing, but it’s not about that. It’s bigger than that. It’s a whole mindset. How about a positivity trend, a humanity trend. Why don’t we make a deforestation trend… multi-trillion dollar companies why don’t we expose that? It’s fear or we feel like we don’t fit in, but we’re not made to fit in.”

Thinking of his Bob Marley’s message in his 1971 song “Concrete Jungle,” Skip looks out the window reciting his grandfather’s lyrics Where is this love to be found? / Won’t someone tell me ’cause life (sweet life) / Must be somewhere (sweet life) to be found (somewhere, somewhere for me).

“Mankind, we need a change,” adds Marley. “Every day is like another day goes by. It’s more problems no solutions. We’ve got to solve them not ‘here’s a problem. oh, I’ll get to that.’ There’s no other time but now. Let’s try to spread a more conscious approach to this thing we call life, not just existing.”

Taking time with his debut, Marley admitted that when writing, sometimes he’s a little hard on himself, often stepping away from a song and returning to it later on. “I feel like I’ve gotten better at expressing myself,” shares Marley. “Sometimes I have things in my mind or my heart. I can grab my guitar and strum and let the music speak to me. It just comes up. The music, it speaks.”

He adds, “I’m still trying to get the word across. I have the same energy. The hunger is still there.”

Currently, on his North American Change Tour, which will continue through Nov. 20, one thing Marley says has improved are his performances, something he’s been schooled in, watching his uncles, and his mother, Cedella Marley, daughter of Bob Marley.

“I lead with love, so I hope everyone feels that spirit and that hope and that energy, and fight, and togetherness in these moments,” says Marley. “If you think about it, it’s bigger than just going to a show. It’s like a movement. I hope people take away that feeling, that spirit of the music.”

As with any song he’s written, Marley is more concerned with what a song means to the listener than himself. “I’m curious to hear what it does for someone else, what it means to someone else,” he said. “I can’t wait to hear the feedback from ‘Jane.’ That’s the beauty of music. Music cast spells.”

Skip Marley 2022 Change Tour Dates



8/27 – Beacon Park – Detroit, MI

9/17 – Sea.Hear.Now Festival – Asbury Park, NJ**

9/21 – Toybox – Toronto, ON

9/23 – Higher Ground – Showcase Lounge – Burlington, VT

9/24 – Freshgrass Festival – MASS MoCA – North Adams, MA

9/26 – Central Park SummerStage – New York, NY

9/27 – Union Stage – Washington, DC

9/28 – Elevation 27 – Virginia Beach, VAs09/30 – Oceans Calling Festival – Ocean City, MD**

10/02 – Harlows Night Club – Sacramento, CA

10/04 – SoHo Restaurant & Music Club – Santa Barbara, CA

10/05 – The Roxy – Los Angeles, CA

10/06 – AURA – Tempe, AZ

10/08 – Reggae Rise Up Vegas Festival – Las Vegas, NV**

10/09 – Hangar House – Salt Lake City, UT

10/10 – Cervantes’ Other Side – Denver, CO

10/12 – 3Ten – Austin, TX

10/14 – House Of Blues – Cambridge Room – Dallas, TX

10/15 – House Of Blues – Bronze Peacock – Houston, TX

10/16 – Parish at House Of Blues – New Orleans, LA

10/18 – Underbelly – Jacksonville, FL

10/19 – Crowbar – Tampa, FL

11/20 – Wonderfront Music Arts Festival – San Diego, CA**

** Festival Appearance

Photo: Courtesy of High Rise PR