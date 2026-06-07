4 Songs by Brenda Lee That Still Rock Our World Today

Brenda Lee is a rightful member of the Country Music Hall of Fame, thanks to hits like “Nobody Wins”, “He’s My Rock”, “Tell Me What It’s Like”, and more. But before Lee had success as a country artist, she was a popular rock singer. These are four of Brenda Lee’s best rock songs, which still rock our world today.

Videos by American Songwriter

“I’m Sorry”

After “Rockin’ Around The Christmas Tree”, which Lee recorded when she was just 13 years old, “I’m Sorry” became her first non-holiday single to land at the top of the charts. Lee was only 15 years old when she recorded “I’m Sorry”,

After Lee recorded “I’m Sorry”, her record label delayed releasing the song due to the mature nature of the lyrics. “I’m Sorry” says, “(I’m sorry) I’m sorry / (So sorry) So sorry / Please accept my apology / But love is blind / And I was too blind to see.”

The song is reportedly among the very first to use what is now known as the “Nashville Sound”. It was produced by Owen Bradley, one of the pioneers of the now ubiquitous style. “I’m Sorry” gave Lee the first of four Grammy nominations she would receive throughout her career.

“Losing You”

In 1963, Lee had a Top 5 hit with “Losing You”. Written by Jean Renard and Carl Sigman, “Losing You” is on Lee’s …Let Me Sing record.

“Losing You” begins with, “Don’t sigh a sigh for me / Don’t ever cry for me / This is goodbye for me / I know we’re through / I’m losing you”. Among the many artists who have their own versions of “Losing You” are Doris Day and Alison Krauss.

“Too Many Rivers”

The title track of Lee’s 1965 project, “Too Many Rivers” was written by Harlan Howard. “Too Many Rivers” came out six years before Lee’s country career began with “If This Is Our Last Time”. Still, it did become a country hit in 1987 by The Forester Sisters.

A song of regret, “Too Many Rivers” says, “I wish I could come back to you, dear / ‘Cause I know that you want me to / But too much water run under that old bridge / There’s too many rivers between me and you / There’s too many rivers to cross, dear.”

“Coming On Strong”

“Coming On Strong” is the title track of a record Lee released in 1966. A Top 15 hit, “Coming On Strong” is written by Little David Wilkins. Although it wasn’t a country song for Lee, in 1980, Barbara Mandrell included it on her Love Is Fair album.

“Coming On Strong” says, “Coming on strong, coming on strong / I can feel the heartaches / Coming on strong / I can feel the teardrops, the pain, and the sorrow / Ever since you’ve been gone, they’ve been / Coming on strong.“

Photo by David Redfern/Redferns