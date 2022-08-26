GAYLE Drops Gripping New Single, “god has a sense of humor”—“This Song is About Wanting to Have Hope”

Multi-platinum viral sensation GAYLE shared her latest offering, “god has a sense of humor.”

A gripping single from her forthcoming EP, a study of the human experience volume two – out Friday, Oct. 7 – the singer-songwriter showcases the power of her songcraft.

The tune is somber and striking, opening with the lines: When I was thirteen, a friend of mine died / That’s when I realized that we aren’t here forever. In the song, the 18-year-old artist grapples with mortality. Finding her footing in the existential, she laments: And I wonder what she saw when she got to the other side/Was she pleasantly surprised? Were all her questions answered?

“This song is about wanting to have hope, and being torn between a pessimistic and optimistic perspective on the world,” the “abcdefu” singer shares. “Because at the end of the day, I want to believe that we’re all just doing our best.”

Introspective and irreverent, GAYLE gives listeners nothing but feelings with the new track, accompanied by a stark, stripped-bare lyric video in which the singer is suspended, playing piano in midair.

“god has a sense of humor” follows her previously released single, “indieedgycool.” An instant success, the track met critical acclaim, praised as “GAYLE’s best song to date, as she continues to nail down her indie, edgy, cool girl sound.”

Since her explosion onto the mainstream with a landmark debut—this year’s viral “abcdefu” from a study of the human experience volume one—GAYLE has racked up a number of accolades. An array of MTV Video Music Awards nominations was only sweetened with being named a Billboard Music Award finalist for “Best Viral Song,” earning featured placement on Billboard’s influential “21 Under 21” list, and most recently, Variety‘s 2022 Power of Young Hollywood Impact List.

GAYLE is set to celebrate a study of the human experience volume two on her biggest North American headline tour to date. The avoiding college tour gets underway Oct. 8, adding to an extensive international tour schedule.

TRACK LIST:

1. indieedgycool

2. fmk (with blackbear)

3. ALEX

4. 15

5. god has a sense of humor

6. snow angels

Photo: Acacia Evans / Atlantic Records