Son Arrested After Grammy-Nominated Baritone Found Dead at California Home

The son of Grammy-nominated classical singer Jubilant Sykes is in custody after the 71-year-old baritone was found fatally stabbed inside his Santa Monica, California home Monday (Dec. 8.)

According to reports from ABC7 Los Angeles, Santa Monica police officers responded to a reported assault at a home in the 1700 block of Delaware Avenue around 9:20 p.m. Inside, they found Sykes with “critical injuries consistent with a stabbing.” He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police also discovered the singer’s son, 31-year-old Micah Sykes, inside the home. Officers took Micah into custody and booked him on suspicion of homicide.

Sykes’ wife, Cecelia, told investigators her son had a history of mental illness. Detectives have not yet determined if that played a role in the killing.

“The suspect was cooperative and taken into police custody without incident,” Santa Monica Police Lt. Lewis Gilmour told the Los Angeles Times. “The entire tragedy took place within the confines of the family home.”

Officers are currently investigating Micah Sykes’ motive. Police had not received any recent domestic calls involving the family prior to Monday’s incident.

Who Was Jubilant Sykes?

Born in Los Angeles in 1954, Jubilant Sykes’ mother was very intentional when choosing a name for her son.

“She named me that simply because she wanted me to be jubilant,” Sykes told The Times in 1996. “And when it comes to music, I am.”

As a young child in Los Angeles, Sykes sang soprano until his voice changed. He temporarily lost interest in music until a teacher showed him how to use his more mature vocals.

“I can’t remember ever not singing,” he told The Times in 1999.

After graduating from high school, Sykes majored in music at Cal State Fullerton. After debuting at New York’s Metropolitan Opera in 1990, he went on to perform at venues such as Carnegie Hall, the Kennedy Center, the Hollywood Bowl, the New Orleans Jazz Festival, and more.

In 2009 he received a Grammy Award for Best Classical Album for his performance as Celebrant on the recording of Leonard Bernstein’s Mass. He also appeared on film soundtracks and occasionally accepted acting roles, including in the 2014 movie Freedom starring Cuba Gooding Jr.

