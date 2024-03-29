Follow Up with Song Contest Promotion Winner and Top 25 Finalist

Connor Pledger, who is a Top 25 artist in the 2023 Song Contest, was selected as a winner in American Songwriter’s “Home Sweet Home” promotion with his song “Drunk In Paris”.

Part of his prize offering was a full-day of recording time at legendary Blackbird Studios located in Nashville, TN.

Connor recently conducted his recording session which was captured by Inside Blackbird’s production crew. You can see for yourself how the song evolves from the original arrangement into a new multitrack recording with friends Matt Nolan, Kevin Nolan, and Grace Albritton layering instrumentation and vocals under the guidance of Blackbird’s Owner John McBride.

Below is a short overview of the full episode which shows the entire experience. You can find the full video here.