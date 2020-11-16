35th Anniversary Song Contest: Top 35 Songs Announced

Without further ado, here are the Top 35 song finalists for American Songwriter’s 35th Anniversary Song Contest, in no particular order. Raw talent, breadth and diversity characterize the findings as the American Songwriter staff, screeners and judges panel delved into the song entries from the best and brightest songwriters and artists around. Stay tuned for the Top 3 winners and 10 Honorable Mentions, rolling out on December 1.

“Black” (feat. Yaw) written by Akua Agyeman; performed by Sista ELLA…”Righteous” written by Aaron Kellim, Jeff Laliberte, Paul Laliberte, Shelby Archer & Titus Makin; performed by Butterfly Ali…”California” written by Dylan Altman, Marshall Altman & Anna Vaus; performed by Fairground Saints…”Gold” written and performed by Emily Danielle Anderson…”Superman” written by Aaron Patrick, Davey Arnold, Reece Phillips; performed by Davey Arnold…”Jet Black Hearts” written and performed by Abigail Barlow…”Honest With God” written and performed by Kerrigan Barry…”White Horses” written and performed by Molly Brown…”For the Rest of Mine” written and performed by Charles Bryant…”Make Me Hurt” written and performed by Alex Cady…”Covergirl” written and performed by Blake Davis…”Eating A Hotdog At Your Funeral” written by Casey Dayan; performed by Under the Rug…”Morse Code” written by Reina del Cid; performed by Reina del Cid and Josh Turner…”Still Life” written and performed by Ryan Dilmore…”Only Every Time” written by Patrick Dodge, Jessica Mack, Jeffrey East; performed by Clayton Jones…”Black and White” written by Jeremy Bussey, Kyle Rife & Shae Dupuy; performed by Shea Dupuy…”Sinner’s Creek” written and performed by Boone…”We Need More” written and performed by Taylor Fagins…”Wait” written and performed by Cheyenne Goss…”Party” written and performed by Lauryn Marie…”Let You Leave” written and performed by Sean Holcomb…”Shoes To Fill” written by Gary Garris, Halle Kearns, Kaylin Roberson & Morgan Johnston; performed by Halle Kearns…”Mountains Alone” written Carlyle Scott King; performed by Carly King…”Same” written and performed by Josh Knowles…”Two Hearts and a Diamond” written by Ava Suppelsa & Jesse Labelle; performed by Jesse Labelle…”HER” written by Jenna Facey & Michael Blum; performed by Jenna Lotti…”Change the World” written and performed by Hannah Miller…”Whiskey & Wine” written by Anthony Mossburg; performed by Anthony Mossburg feat. Megan Francis…”Turn” written by James Howard Ragsdale III; performed by Berlue…”Lighthouse” written by Jason Ryterband; performed by RYTERBAND…”Good Man” written and performed by Willow Stephens…”That’s So American” written by Andrew Wallace Lothian; performed by Harold Green & Wallace Tallman…”Find the One” written by Raquel Cole, Tenille Townes & Brittney Kennell; performed by Raquel Cole…”Captain” written and performed by Ian Alexy

“Black” (feat. Yaw) written by Akua Agyeman; performed by Sista ELLA

“Righteous” written by Aaron Kellim, Jeff Laliberte, Paul Laliberte, Shelby Archer & Titus Makin; performed by Butterfly Ali

“California” written by Dylan Altman, Marshall Altman & Anna Vaus; performed by Fairground Saints

“Gold” written and performed by Emily Danielle Anderson

“Superman” written by Aaron Patrick, Davey Arnold, Reece Phillips; performed by Davey Arnold

“Jet Black Hearts” written and performed by Abigail Barlow

“Honest With God” written and performed by Kerrigan Barry

“White Horses” written and performed by Molly Brown

“For the Rest of Mine” written and performed by Charles Bryant

“Make Me Hurt” written and performed by Alex Cady

“Covergirl” written and performed by Blake Davis

“Eating A Hotdog At Your Funeral” written by Casey Dayan; performed by Under the Rug

“Morse Code” written by Reina del Cid; performed by Reina del Cid and Josh Turner

“Still Life” written and performed by Ryan Dilmore

“Only Every Time” written by Patrick Dodge, Jessica Mack, Jeffrey East; performed by Clayton Jones

“Black and White” written by Jeremy Bussey, Kyle Rife & Shae Dupuy; performed by Shea Dupuy

“Sinner’s Creek” written and performed by Boone

“We Need More” written and performed by Taylor Fagins

“Wait” written and performed by Cheyenne Goss

“Party” written and performed by Lauryn Marie

“Let You Leave” written and performed by Sean Holcomb

“Shoes To Fill” written by Gary Garris, Halle Kearns, Kaylin Roberson & Morgan Johnston; performed by Halle Kearns

“Mountains Alone” written Carlyle Scott King; performed by Carly King

“Same” written and performed by Josh Knowles

“Two Hearts and a Diamond” written by Ava Suppelsa & Jesse Labelle; performed by Jesse Labelle

“HER” written by Jenna Facey & Michael Blum; performed by Jenna Lotti

“Change the World” written and performed by Hannah Miller

“Whiskey & Wine” written by Anthony Mossburg; performed by Anthony Mossburg feat. Megan Francis

“Turn” written by James Howard Ragsdale III; performed by Berlue

“Lighthouse” written by Jason Ryterband; performed by RYTERBAND

“If You Drink” written by Sarah Spencer & John Cirillo; performed by John Cirillo

“Good Man” written and performed by Willow Stephens

Willow Stephens

“That’s So American” written by Andrew Wallace Lothian; performed by Harold Green & Wallace Tallman

“Find the One” written by Raquel Cole, Tenille Townes & Brittney Kennell; performed by Raquel Cole

“Captain” written and performed by Ian Alexy