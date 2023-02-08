Songs You Didn’t Know Feature Captain & Tennille’s Toni Tennille

Toni Tennille is probably best known as one-half of the yacht-rocking power couple, Captain & Tennille, of “Love Will Keep Us Together” fame. The ’70s duo, one she formed with her husband Daryl “Captain” Dragon, were behind some of the biggest soft rock standards. But did you know Tennille herself has been in the background of some even bigger hits?

From Elton John to Pink Floyd, she has backed them all. Here are several songs you didn’t know feature the vocal stylings of Toni Tennille.

“Don’t Let the Sun Go Down on Me” – Elton John

Tennille is featured as a backing vocalist on Elton John’s 1974 hit “Don’t Let the Sun Go Down on Me” from the album, Caribou. She can be heard in the building chorus alongside Beach Boys members Carl Wilson and Bruce Johnston.

“Crazy Water” – Elton John

The singer lends her voice to the background of many of the tracks on John’s 1976 album, Blue Moves. Her vocals can be found in songs like “Chameleon,” “Crazy Water,” “Out of the Blue,” and “Someone’s Final Song.”

“Dear God” – Elton John

Also appearing on John’s 1980 album, 21 at 33, Tennille is a member of the choral addition, lending her voice to the track, “Dear God,” alongside half a dozen other elite vocalists.

“Break Away” – Art Garfunkel

Tennille, accompanied by the famed folk artists David Crosby and Graham Nash, provided backing vocals to many of the tracks on Art Garfunkel’s second solo studio album, Breakaway.

“The Show Must Go On”

Tennille was also featured as a backing vocalist on Pink Floyd’s iconic 1973 album, The Wall. Again, along with the Beach Boys’ Bruce Johnston, the singer can be heard on tracks like “The Show Must Go On,” “Waiting for the Worms,” “In the Flesh?” and “In the Flesh.”

