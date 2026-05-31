3 Songwriters Who Made Simplicity Sound Revolutionary

When it comes to creativity, less is almost always more. Take what the fashion icon Coco Chanel once said, “Before you leave the house, look in the mirror, and remove one accessory.” The problem is, when it comes to songwriting, it can be hard to be succinct. But here below, we wanted to highlight three artists who knew not to over-adorn their work. They knew how to take their time and be brief. Indeed, these are three songwriters who made simplicity sound revolutionary.

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John Prine

John Prine was magic, one of the most unique songwriters of his time. He could pick up an acoustic guitar—the kind that was old, beaten up, and sitting in the corner of your room—and turn it into a thousand life lessons. Singing his simple but profound songs, Prine showed that songs don’t have to be like shop windows on Christmas with all their baubles and glitz. No, they can be clear and truthful. That’s what he offered when he sang lines like, “There’s a hole in daddy’s arm where all the money goes.” He was effortless and divine.

Tom Petty

Tom Petty was keyed into some creative channel that the rest of us can only dream of. Every song the artist released seemed as if it were harvested from the American heartland, like wheat in the sun. As such, each was also simple in their own way. Take “Free Fallin’” as an example. The timeless track opens with simple acoustic strumming. Yet, we all love it and remember it. None of the words Petty sings are confusing or heavy-handed. It’s like he’s talking to you. Like the song just came to him and he’s sharing it with a friend.

Rodriguez

The Detroit-born songwriter Rodriguez was a songwriter among songwriters, down to his bones. The artist didn’t care about big, swelling production. No, that would only get in the way of his lyrics and ideas. Rodriguez wanted to share insights. He wanted to offer lessons, the ones he picked up along the way as a laborer in the Motor City. And while it took decades for him to realize his popularity, he kept up the same aesthetic throughout his decades-long career. He was a poet of the people, not a carnival act.

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