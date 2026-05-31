3 Rock Songs From 1988 That Every 80s Kid Can Still Sing by Heart Today

In 1988, the decade of iconic 80s music was beginning to make way for the new sounds of the 90s. Still, the 80s sound remains very much alive and well in these three rock songs. All out in 1988, almost every 80s kid can likely still sing them word for word today.

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“Sweet Child O’ Mine” by Guns N’ Roses

Guns N’ Roses’ first No. 1 single, “Sweet Child O’ Mine” is on their debut album, Appetite For Destruction. Written by band members Steven Adler, Saul Hudson, Duff McKagan, Axl Rose, and Izzy Stradlin, Rose was inspired to write “Sweet Child O’ Mine” as a tribute to his then-girlfriend, Erin Everly.

“Sweet Child O’ Mine” says, “She’s got eyes of the bluest skies / As if they thought of rain / I hate to look into those eyes and see an ounce of pain / Her hair reminds me of a warm, safe place / Where as a child I’d hide / And pray for the thunder and the rain to quietly pass me by / Who, sweet child o’ mine / Oh, sweet love of mine.”

“Don’t You Know What The Night Can Do” by Steve Winwood

On Steve Winwood’s Roll With It album is “Don’t You Know What The Night Can Do”. Written by Winwood and Will Jennings, “Don’t You Know What The Night Can Do” became a No. 1 hit for the singer.

A feel-good anthem, “Don’t You Know What The Night Can Do” says, “Now’s the time that our dreams are finally coming true / Feels so good we’re crying / Now’s the time when it’s down to me and you / Spread these wings – we’ll be flying / Don’t you know what the night can do? / Don’t you know when it’s touching you? / Don’t you know what the night can do?”

“Fast Car” by Tracy Chapman

Tracy Chapman’s debut single, “Fast Car” is on her eponymous freshman record. Written solely by Chapman, she won two Grammys for this song.

“Fast Car” says, “You got a fast car / I want a ticket to anywhere / Maybe we make a deal / Maybe together we can get somewhere / Any place is better / Starting from zero got nothing to lose / Maybe we’ll make something / Me myself I got nothing to prove.”

In 2023, Luke Combs released a cover of “Fast Car”. His version became a massive hit. It gave Chapman a CMA Award for Song of the Year and earned Combs a Grammy nomination.

“It opened up new doors for me that I had never had opened before,” Combs tells People. “But I’m honestly just glad the song moved back in the spotlight and got introduced to a new audience that may have never heard it before.”

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