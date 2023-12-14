Songs You Didn’t Know Jeff Foskett Sang on Tour with The Beach Boys

Jeffrey Foskett took on many roles for The Beach Boys. He was a musician, band leader, and oftentimes the voice of the group. His journey with the legendary rock band began during childhood when he first heard “I Get Around” in 1964 at the age of eight. He had a chance encounter with Beach Boys co-founder Brian Wilson at his home in California and was later discovered by Wilson’s cousin and Beach Boys co-founder Mike Love when Love saw him perform at a restaurant in Santa Barbara and tapped his band Reverie to be his backing band in the 1970s.

This set off a four-decade working relationship wherein Foskett was a crucial member of The Beach Boys as a touring musician and vocalist. “He is an extremely generous and great musician,” Wilson praised, according to Foskett’s bio. “Jeff is one of my favorite singers.” Foskett passed away in December 2023 at the age of 67 following a battle with thyroid cancer. His voice will undoubtedly live on through his original songs, as well as his work with The Beach Boys.

There were plenty of times when Foskett took the lead on vocals, particularly during The Beach Boys’ 50th Reunion Tour in 2012. Check out some of the songs Foskett sang lead on, including some of The Beach Boys’ greatest hits.

Foskett took the lead on one of The Beach Boys’ most revered hits, “Don’t Worry Baby.” Featured on their 1964 album Shut Down Volume 2, “Don’t Worry Baby” marked the emergence of Brian Wilson as a master pop songwriter. The song reached the Top 30 on the Billboard Hot 100 and spawned several covers and spinoff songs, including The Byrds’ “Mr. Tambourine Man.” The song shows off the range in Foskett’s voice, particularly his falsetto.

“The Warmth of the Sun” was one of the many songs produced by Wilson and Love’s songwriting partnership. Also released as a single off Shut Down Volume 2, “Sun” was recorded in the wake of the assassination of John F. Kennedy in 1963. Foskett does the song justice, imitating Wilson’s signature falsetto while adding his own flair.

“Wouldn’t It Be Nice” is one of the most recognizable Beach Boys songs. Penned by Wilson, Love, and Tony Asher, “Nice” is the opening track of one of the band’s iconic albums, Pet Sounds. Despite its eyebrow-raising origins (the song is inspired by Wilson’s infatuation with his then-sister-in-law Diane Rovell, a singer in The Honeys), the song took off on the charts, reaching the Top 10 on the Billboard Hot 100. Hearing Foskett sing it makes it sound like a new song while still capturing its nostalgic essence.

Much like “Wouldn’t It Be Nice,” “Good Vibrations” is a signature Beach Boys hit. This trippy track penned by Wilson and Love emits nothing but positive energy as they sing: When I look in her eyes / She goes with me to a blossom world / I’m pickin’ up good vibrations / She’s giving me excitations. Considered a highly influential song in regards to its psychedelic composition and lyrics, “Good Vibrations” landed at No. 1 on the Hot 100, as well as in other countries around the world.

The Beach Boys’ signature beach vibes can be heard and felt on “Kokomo.” Originally released as part of the soundtrack for the 1988 film starring Tom Cruise, Cocktail, “Kokomo” also landed on The Beach Boys’ 1989 album Still Cruisin.’ The lyrics namecheck several tropical locations like Aruba, Jamaica, and Bermuda while the melody is undeniably catchy. In addition to playing acoustic rhythm guitar on the studio version, he also supplies lead vocals for the track on tour. “Kokomo” was yet another No. 1 hit on the Hot 100.

Photo by Paul Morigi/Getty Images for Capitol Concerts