Beach Boys Members Pay Homage to Late Collaborator Jeffrey Foskett: “I’m so Heartbroken”

Surviving Beach Boys co-founders Brian Wilson, Mike Love, and Al Jardine are all mourning the death of singer/guitarist Jeffrey Foskett, who served as a longtime touring member of the band as well as with Wilson’s solo group. According to Variety, Foskett died Monday, December 11, after battling anaplastic thyroid cancer for several years.

Foskett joined The Beach Boys’ touring band in 1980, initially as a fill-in for Carl Wilson, who had temporarily left the group to focus on a solo career. He stayed on with the band after Wilson returned, and remained a touring member until 1991. Known for his soaring vocals, Foskett became a key member of Wilson’s solo group from 1998 until 2014, when he once again joined The Beach Boys.

Foskett contributed to most of Wilson’s solo albums, as well as a few Beach Boys records, including the group’s 2012 reunion project That’s Why God Made the Radio.

Brian Wilson Pays Tribute to Foskett

Wilson shared a heartfelt tribute to Foskett on his social media pages.

“I’m so heartbroken that my dear friend Jeff Foskett has passed,” he wrote. “Jeff was always there for me when we toured and we couldn’t have done it without him. Jeff was one of the most talented guys I ever knew. Love and Mercy to Jeff’s family and friends, we will remember him forever.”

Mike Love’s Homage

Love also posted an homage to Foskett on his socials, noting that the musician “played an enormous part [in The Beach Boys] for so many decades.”

“Jeff was and remains so very special and loved by so many. God called one of his great ones home,” Love wrote. “Jeff’s sense of humor, talent, charm and genuine heart of gold did not go unnoticed by anyone who crossed his path.”

Love also shared high praise for Foskett’s vocal talents.

“He was called ‘The Voice’ for good reason, he could harmonize with the best, and he did!” he maintained. “Listen to tonight’s stillness, as I am certain there is a very big heavenly party with ‘The Voice’ singing lead.”

Love also noted in his tribute that he and his wife, Jacquelyne, “will miss [Jeff] immensely, remaining grateful for his love, friendship, kinsman ship and all he means to our lives.”

He concluded, “The grief comes in waves as a reminder of the precious love we have for each other. We will ride these waves of grief as each wave brings us closer to an amazing memory of the past.”

Al Jardine’s Tribute

Jardine and his wife, Mary Ann, took to social media to pay tribute to Foskett as well.

“We are so deeply saddened hearing about the passing of our good friend Jeffrey Foskett, who we’ve known for many many years,” the couple wrote. “He was so talented on so many different levels but it was his wonderful sense of humor that kept him balanced and helped him navigate all the hard knocks you get in the music business.”

The message also noted that Foskett “had a contagious positive spirit and never gave up hope,” adding, “God bless his beautiful spirit and zest for life, we will really miss him and cherish all the great times we shared together.”

In closing, the Jardines shared that they were “[k]eeping his wife Diana, his daughters and family and fans everywhere in our thoughts,” then offered, “Rest in peace Jeff and thanks for always making us smile.”

More About Foskett

After receiving his cancer diagnosis in 2018, Foskett continued to tour with The Beach Boys until 2019. Outside of his work with the band and Wilson, Foskett also released a series of solo albums. His final studio effort, Voices, was released in 2019. You can find out more about Foskett at his official website.

Meanwhile, The Beach Boys currently is scheduled to return to the road in 2024, starting with a February 21-22 stand in Honolulu, Hawaii. You can purchase tickets to their upcoming concerts here.