5 Songs You Didn’t Know Mike Love Co-Wrote for The Beach Boys

The Beach Boys were one of the most famous bands of the 1960s; they exemplified the California sound that became synonymous with surfer culture and relaxed vibes. But behind their success was plenty of contention between band members, exacerbated by manager influence, drugs, and vying for creative control.

One of the significant struggles was between bassist, frontman, and primary songwriter Brian Wilson and his cousin, Mike Love. Love, a percussionist and vocalist who often sang lead for the group, frequently collaborated with Wilson on writing the band’s songs. However, because of influence from the group’s management, he was not credited as a co-writer. The contention led to the group splintering in the late 1960s (though they reassembled in 1970), and eventually instigated a bitter lawsuit litigated in the early 1990s.

Although The Beach Boys are undoubtedly a pop group, their music was praised for its creativity and complexity, which was rare in the pop genre in the ’60s. In fact, Brian Wilson is universally thought of as a songwriting and production genius—even The Beatles admitted that perhaps their greatest album, Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band, was influenced by their wanting to create a masterpiece as good as Wilson’s and The Beach Boys’ Pet Sounds from 1966.

It makes sense, though, that Love contributed to Beach Boys tracks, especially with the band’s earlier surfing-themed material. Love’s songwriting contributions were largely unknown until the 1990s lawsuit, which he won. He won credit for co-writing 35 songs, including some of the band’s biggest hits. Love was highly influenced by different genres and styles of the 1960s, including the Flower Power movement, doo-wop, surfer culture, R&B, and psychedelic rock.

Because of the long contention between Wilson and Love and their dispute over writing credits, it’s unknown exactly how much Love truly contributed to The Beach Boys’ sound. But his role surely helped make them a pop monolith of the 1960s. Here are a few songs Mike Love helped write.

The Beach Boys’ 1965 song “California Girls” was a significant hit for the group and is one of their most famous releases. Love and Wilson disagreed on how much Love had contributed to what the band called a “hymn to youth.” Love maintained he had written most of the lyrics.

“I just thought the neat thing about the United States was that all these girls from all over the world were living here,” Love told Goldmine in a 1992 interview. “So I just wrote it from that standpoint of having traveled…digging the fact that they’re all here in the United States and that we wished they could all be California girls.”

I been all around this great big world

And I seen all kinds of girls

Yeah, but I couldn’t wait to get back in the States

Back to the cutest girls in the world

Like many other Beach Boys songs, the 1988 song “Kokomo”—written for the soundtrack to the Tom Cruise film Cocktail—was a source of contention between Brian Wilson and Mike Love. Though it was a commercial success, critics were relentless in their hostile reception of it. Wilson, who did not participate in the song, didn’t even realize it was by The Beach Boys when he first heard it on the radio.

Love wrote “Kokomo” with several co-writers, including John Phillips of The Mamas and the Papas. Despite fans’ and critics’ scorn, it nevertheless became yet another of the group’s No. 1 hits.

Off the Florida Keys

There’s a place called Kokomo

That’s where you wanna go

To get away from it all

Bodies in the sand

Tropical drink melting in your hand

We’ll be falling in love

To the rhythm of a steel drum band

In some ways, the 1966 song “Good Vibrations” has become the anthem of The Beach Boys. It was a massive hit, with critics praising the complex instrumentation. In fact, it was a style that would go on to affect the development of pop music through the following decades. Wilson and Love wrote the song together, drawing on the idea of cosmic vibrations and the hippie movement.

“The psychedelic music was going on, the flower power thing was going on, and the Summer of Love was about to go on,” Love said in an interview with Phawker in 2012. “Basically, it was just a flowery poem. Kind of almost like, ‘If you’re going to San Francisco, be sure to wear flowers in your hair.'”

I, I love the colorful clothes she wears

And the way the sunlight plays upon her hair

I hear the sound of a gentle word

On the wind that lifts her perfume through the air

I’m pickin’ up good vibrations

“Surfin’ Safari” was included on the Beach Boys’ first album, also called Surfin’ Safari. Written by all four original members, including Love, it is now considered something of an unsophisticated track compared to their later hits. Nevertheless, it pointed toward later successes and cemented the band as a fixture of the California sound of the time.

While Love would later become more of a lyricist than a composer, he contributed words and musical elements to this early track. In particular, he was responsible for the song’s distinctive hook, which he modeled on other “California sound” songs.

Let’s go surfin’ now

Everybody’s learnin’ how

Come on and safari with me



They’re anglin’ in Laguna in Cerro Azul

They’re kickin’ out in Doheny too

I tell you, surfing’s mighty wild, it’s gettin’ bigger every day

From Hawaii to the shores of Peru

Although Barbara Ann might be an even more famous muse for a Beach Boys song, Rhonda is an important figure in band lore, as well. “Help Me, Rhonda,” a lively hit about a man whose girlfriend left him for another, was The Beach Boys’ second song to reach No. 1 on the charts. It even bested The Beatles’ “Ticket to Ride” in 1965.

“Sometimes I would write a lyric because Brian didn’t have anything there,” Love told Songfacts. “That was the case in ‘Help Me, Rhonda.’ I would come up with the lyrics to help finish off and complete the song.”

Well, Rhonda, you caught my eye

And I can give you lots of reasons why

You gotta help me, Rhonda

Help me get her out of my heart

