“The cutting of the gem has to be finished before you can see whether it shines,” Leonard Cohen said.
- Tags
- revision
RELATED ARTICLES
Tom Chapin & The Chapin Sisters Create a Daily “Shout Out for Shut-Ins”
Paul Zollo - 0
"Mornings with Papa Tom Chapin & the Chapin Sisters" Streams Daily from his Hudson Valley home on Instagram...
Songwriter U: Five Basic Tips for Songwriting
As songwriters, we all know that there is a lot that goes into writing the perfect song. Regardless of the genre, creating...
The Zen of John Prine (In Three Lines) by Jason Wilber
Paul Zollo - 1
John Prine's longtime guitarist on three essential Prine lines Jason Wilber. "Humor and sadness; joy and sorrow;...