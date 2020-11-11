Spector has always been known for the unique style of basses, with an iconic curved body design and other features bassists crave. Today, they introduce the NS Pulse Series, first model in the new NS Pulse Series, and, visually it’s a winner. This collection of instruments represents the core of Spector’s classic design and is supplemented with modern enhancements. ​

Spector NS Series Bass

Specific features including a Swamp Ash body, a Roasted Maple neck with a Macassar Ebony fingerboard, EMG pickups and Spector’s TonePump Jr. active pre-amp. The sandblasted finish accentuates the wood grain of the solid Swamp Ash body, resulting in a truly unique look. The three-dimensionally carved body is a trademark of the Spector brand and provides a uniquely comfortable playing experience for all bassists.

According to Spector, the roasting process results in a neck that provides enhanced stability & resonance, while the Macassar Ebony fingerboard ensures clear note definition and projection. This model is also equipped with EMG active pickups and Spector’s proprietary TonePump Jr. active pre-amp. This combination yields a range of impressive & aggressive noise-free tones. Perhaps the most striking feature of this bass is the sandblasted finish which highlights the unique grain pattern of each instrument. When paired with our Cinder Red or Charcoal Grey stain options, the result is nothing short of stunning.

The NS Pulse is available in a Cinder Red or Charcoal Grey finish beginning November 9, 2020. Prices start at $1,099.99 for 4-string models and $1,199.99 for 5-string models at Spector retailers nationwide. For more information visit www.spectorbass.com.

Body Material: Sandblasted Ash

Neck Material: 3pc Roasted Maple Neck with Matte Finish

Neck Shape: Standard “D” Shape

Construction: Bolt-On

Radius: 16″

Fingerboard Material: Macassar Ebony

Fingerboard Inlay: Dot inlays

Number of Frets: 24, Medium Jumbo

Scale Length: 34″ on 4-string; 35” on 5-string

Nut Width: 1.57″ on 4-string; 1.75 on 5-string

Nut Material: Graphite

Bridge/Tailpiece: Locking Die-Cas

Tuners: Sealed Die-Cast

Neck Pickup: EMG P Style Split Single-coil (reverse P orientation); EMG 40 humbucker on 5-strin

Bridge Pickup: EMG J Style Single-coil; EMG 40 humbucker on 5-strin

Pre-amp: TonePump Jr; 9v

Controls: 2 x volume, 1 x treble boost/cut, 1 x bass boost/cut

Stain: Charcoal Grey & Cinder Red

Hardware color: Black

Origin: S. Korea