Spector has always been known for the unique style of basses, with an iconic curved body design and other features bassists crave. Today, they introduce the NS Pulse Series, first model in the new NS Pulse Series, and, visually it’s a winner. This collection of instruments represents the core of Spector’s classic design and is supplemented with modern enhancements.
Specific features including a Swamp Ash body, a Roasted Maple neck with a Macassar Ebony fingerboard, EMG pickups and Spector’s TonePump Jr. active pre-amp. The sandblasted finish accentuates the wood grain of the solid Swamp Ash body, resulting in a truly unique look. The three-dimensionally carved body is a trademark of the Spector brand and provides a uniquely comfortable playing experience for all bassists.
According to Spector, the roasting process results in a neck that provides enhanced stability & resonance, while the Macassar Ebony fingerboard ensures clear note definition and projection. This model is also equipped with EMG active pickups and Spector’s proprietary TonePump Jr. active pre-amp. This combination yields a range of impressive & aggressive noise-free tones. Perhaps the most striking feature of this bass is the sandblasted finish which highlights the unique grain pattern of each instrument. When paired with our Cinder Red or Charcoal Grey stain options, the result is nothing short of stunning.
The NS Pulse is available in a Cinder Red or Charcoal Grey finish beginning November 9, 2020. Prices start at $1,099.99 for 4-string models and $1,199.99 for 5-string models at Spector retailers nationwide. For more information visit www.spectorbass.com.
Body Material: Sandblasted Ash
Neck Material: 3pc Roasted Maple Neck with Matte Finish
Neck Shape: Standard “D” Shape
Construction: Bolt-On
Radius: 16″
Fingerboard Material: Macassar Ebony
Fingerboard Inlay: Dot inlays
Number of Frets: 24, Medium Jumbo
Scale Length: 34″ on 4-string; 35” on 5-string
Nut Width: 1.57″ on 4-string; 1.75 on 5-string
Nut Material: Graphite
Bridge/Tailpiece: Locking Die-Cas
Tuners: Sealed Die-Cast
Neck Pickup: EMG P Style Split Single-coil (reverse P orientation); EMG 40 humbucker on 5-strin
Bridge Pickup: EMG J Style Single-coil; EMG 40 humbucker on 5-strin
Pre-amp: TonePump Jr; 9v
Controls: 2 x volume, 1 x treble boost/cut, 1 x bass boost/cut
Stain: Charcoal Grey & Cinder Red
Hardware color: Black
Origin: S. Korea