Fender adds to their Player Series line of electric guitars and basses today with the addition of several new models, and a roster of modern artists singing the praises of their bold look, feel, design and playability.

The Series now features reimagined Mustang®, Duo-Sonic™ Duo Sonic™ HS, Mustang® 90, and Mustang® PJ Bass models in ten colors new to the Player Series, including Firemist Gold, Desert Sand, Aged Natural and Burgundy Mist Metallic. These offset electric guitars retail for $599.99, with the Mustang Bass PJ priced at $649.99, and are available at retailers and online now.

The Player Series continues to set the benchmark for quality and performance, with upgraded features, including: vintage-inspired pickups; modern “C” shaped necks for comfort; roadworthy hardware for reliable performance and easier setup; fresh colors; the classic Fender logo and “F”-stamped neck plate for a more authentic Fender look.

The Player Series was introduced in mid-2018, with the release of the Stratocaster, Telecaster, Jazzmaster and Jaguar models. The new line replaced the manufacturer’s Standard series, an affordable line of guitars and basses made in their Mexican factory.

Fender Player Mustang in Sienna Sunburst

PLAYER MUSTANG®

Features:

24” scale length; “C”-shaped maple neck

Two Mustang single-coil pickups

9.5”-radius maple fingerboard with 22 medium jumbo frets

Six-saddle string-through-body hardtail Strat® bridge with bent steel saddles

Master Volume and Tone controls; three-way pickup switch

Fender Player Duo-Sonic in Tidepool

PLAYER DUO-SONIC™

Features:

24” scale length; “C”-shaped maple neck

Two Duo-Sonic single-coil pickups

9.5”-radius maple fingerboard with 22 medium jumbo frets

Six-saddle string-through-body hardtail Strat® bridge with bent steel saddles

Master Volume and Tone controls; three-way pickup switch

PLAYER DUO-SONIC™ HS

Features:

24” scale length; “C”-shaped maple neck

One Duo-Sonic single-coil neck pickup; one Duo-Sonic humbucking bridge pickup with coil-split capability

9.5”-radius maple fingerboard with 22 medium jumbo frets

Six-saddle string-through-body hardtail Strat® bridge with bent steel saddles

Master Volume and Tone controls; three-way pickup switch

Fender Player Mustang 90 in Burgundy Mist

PLAYER MUSTANG® 90

Features:

24” scale length; “C”-shaped maple neck

Two Mustang MP-90 pickups

9.5”-radius maple fingerboard with 22 medium jumbo frets

Six-saddle string-through-body hardtail Strat® bridge with bent steel saddles

Master Volume and Tone controls; three-way pickup switch

PLAYER MUSTANG® BASS PJ

FEATURES

30” scale length; “C”-shaped maple neck

One P Bass split single-coil middle pickup, one J Bass® single-coil bridge pickup

9.5”-radius Pau Ferro fingerboard with 19 medium jumbo frets

Four-saddle bridge; four-bolt neck plate; vintage-style tuning machines

Master Volume and Tone controls; three-way pickup switch

In conjunction with the new launch, Fender continues their support of the next generation of artists pushing music to a new creative level. In the accompanying videos, soulful duo The Black Pumas, power-pop band The Regrettes, singer-songwriter Omar Apollo, and U.K. bedroom pop sensation beabadoobee discuss how Fender has helped shape their creativity.

In addition to the Player Series announcement, Fender has created a New Players Buying Guide with resources for beginning players who need gear advice and direction on where to start, along with their digital learning app Fender Play®