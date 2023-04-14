Stephen Stills Shares Live Recording of “The Lee Shore” Featuring David Crosby

Stephen Stills has unveiled a special performance from his forthcoming Stephen Stills Live At Berkeley 1971 album, sharing an intimate live version of “The Lee Shore” with the late David Crosby.

The upcoming 14-track collection – songs selected by Stills from his archives – will feature never-before-released performances from his two-night solo stint at the Berkeley Community Theater in Berkeley, California.

The striking performance of the classic “The Lee Shore” finds the two former Crosby, Stills, and Nash bandmates harmonizing like in the band’s good old days. The two make the guitar-guided tune shine with their delicate lilts. The song is made that much more stunning with the voice of Crosby, who passed away on January 18, at 81, glimmering through the acoustic composition. He can also be heard on the live collection’s “You Don’t Have To Cry.”

Stephen Stills Live At Berkeley 1971 will feature several of Stills’ hits live, including “Love the One You’re With.” See the track list below. Set for release on April 28, the collection will be made available in CD, vinyl, and digital formats.

“The intimacy of the Berkeley Community Theater seemed to serve as a focal point between the audience and the energy surrounding the social climate of the day,” Stills detailed in a statement. “It was my first tour as a solo artist and these shows were raucous and unrestrained, captured here in these recordings.”

Check out the live performance of “The Lee Shore” below.

Live At Berkeley 1971 Track List:

Side One

1. “Love The One You’re With”

2. “Do For The Others”

3. “Jesus Gave Love Away For Free”

4. “You Don’t Have To Cry” (with David Crosby)

5. “The Lee Shore” (with David Crosby)

Side Two

1.”Word Game”

2. “Sugar Babe”

3. “49 Bye-Byes/For What It’s Worth”

Side Three

1.”Black Queen”

2. “Know You’ve Got To Run”

3. “Bluebird Revisited”

4. “Lean On Me”

Side Four

1.”Cherokee”

2. “Band Introduction”s

3. “Ecology Song”

Photo by Richard E. Aaron/Redferns