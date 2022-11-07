David Crosby Shares “Guinnevere” from Solo Live Album

David Crosby continues to share tracks from his first solo live album, David Crosby & The Lighthouse Band Live at the Capitol Theatre, with one of his signature hits, “Guinnevere.”

The track transports the listener into Crosby’s live show at the Capitol Theatre in December 2018. During the set, Crosby is accompanied by The Lighthouse Band, comprised of singers and musicians Becca Stevens, Michelle Willis, and Michael League.

“Guinnevere” was written solely by Crosby and originally released by Crosby, Stills & Nash in 1969. The song was featured on their self-titled debut studio album. On the new live version, Stevens, Willis and League fill in for Crosby’s duet partner Graham Nash on harmonies while the gentle acoustic guitar remains, inserting the sound of the crowd cheering as Crosby begins to play the opening melody.

David Crosby & The Lighthouse Band Live at the Capitol Theatre, a CD and DVD compilation, was recorded and filmed at the Capitol Theatre in Port Chester, N.Y. during the final night of Crosby’s 2018 tour supporting his album, Here If You Listen. He and The Lighthouse Band started collaborating together with the 2016 album, Lighthouse.

“Hosting David Crosby at The Capitol Theatre was an honor for us and when David came out and crushed his performance it elevated things even further,” Capitol Theatre Owner Peter Shapiro said in a statement. “We feel very fortunate that this legendary moment was captured forever.”

The album features 16 songs, including new renditions of other Crosby, Stills & Nash songs like “Woodstock” and “Déjà Vu,” along with Crosby’s solo tracks “By The Light of Common Day,” “Look in Their Eyes” and more.

Crosby recently shared footage from the performance of “1974,” an unreleased demo track he had on his computer for years.

Live at the Capitol Theatre was originally slated for release on Nov. 25, but has been pushed back to Dec. 9 due to supply chain issues. Crosby announced on Instagram that he was releasing “Guinnevere” to make up for the delay.

Photo Credit: Anna Webber / Republic Media