Is There a New Episode of ‘The Voice’ Tonight, April 28, 2024? When Does the Playoff Rounds Continue?

Back in February, The Voice kicked off season 25 with Reba McEntire, Chance The Rapper, John Legend, and Dan + Shay filling in as coaches. Much like previous seasons, the coaches worked through the first few episodes, trying to build the perfect team. And with each coach looking to win, they pulled out all the stops as they found themselves in the Playoff Round. With Reba bringing on a top-talent mentor to help her team through the playoff rounds, the competition is heating up as the end draws near. Not wanting to miss The Voice, here are all the details on when and where to watch the hit show.

Videos by American Songwriter

Looking at the lineup, The Voice will air part two of the playoff rounds on Monday. That’s right, while the show has aired episodes on Sunday, the current lineup has it airing on Monday. Luckily, that is only a day away. For those looking forward to seeing if their favorite artists advanced to the next round, be sure to tune in Monday night at 8:00 p.m. ET/PT on NBC. For those who might not have cable, the newest episode of The Voice can be streamed using the Peacock platform. But the newest episode won’t be available on the platform until the following day.

[RELATED: ‘The Voice’ Star Ruby Leigh Set to Make Her Grand Ole Opry Debut]

Reba McEntire Loves Her Mentor On ‘The Voice’

As for what is to come on The Voice, Reba recently discussed welcoming her mentor, Anthony Romas, to the show. Known for his role in In The Heights, the singer gained high praise from the country star. Speaking with ET, Reba said, “He has done it all. Broadway, television, tours, recording, it’s an all-around package. He knows how to interpret a song. He knows what the audience wants.” She added, “He knows what an entertainer needs to do on stage to make sure the audience has a wonderful time. And I just got a big kick out of sitting beside him and listening to him. Talk to all my team. It was a huge blessing for them.”

Not letting Reba steal the spotlight, Romas also gushed over the country icon and her willingness to help aspiring artists. “She gets to the heart of the artists… She just gives the artists this space to really find it themselves. That was such an amazing thing that I learned from you today… seeing how much room you gave them to grow in the moment.”

Don’t miss The Voice, airing Monday at 8:00 p.m. ET/PT on NBC and available to stream on Peacock the following day.

(Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images)