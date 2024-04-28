Jon Bon Jovi Gets Real on Working With Richie Sambora Again: “It’s Been 11 Years and I’m Still Waiting for the Phone Call”

Finding a perfect blend between heavy metal, rock, and pop, Bon Jovi not only shared their love for music with the world but the band sold over 120 million albums at the same time. Releasing a total of 15 studio albums, Bon Jovi currently prepares to share their latest album, Forever, in June. Besides new music, Jon Bon Jovi has been busy promoting the new documentary Thank You, Goodnight: The Bon Jovi Story. The documentary gives fans an in-depth look at the highs and lows of the band. And for Jon Bon Jovi, he recently discussed the departure of Richie Sambora which seemed to happen overnight.

Appearing on the Absolute Radio show with Leona Graham, Bon Jovi talked about not just his struggles with vocal surgery but the surprise exit from Sambora. With Sambora leaving over a decade ago, Bon Jovi explained, “Well, it’s been 11 years and I’m still waiting for the phone call, so who knows what the future holds. You have to understand that there was never a fight, or a falling out, he quit the band 11 years ago in the middle of the night. There was no animosity, because being in a rock band, as glorious as it sounds, is hard work and he decided that being on the road with us wasn’t for him and he just didn’t show up any more. That’s really what happened.”

Showing there is no animosity between the two, Bon Jovi even revealed that Sambora watched the new documentary with him. “He came to see the doc though, I watched the first few episodes with him. It’s all good.”

As for his own struggles, Bon Jovi worried he might not be able to perform after undergoing vocal surgery. “What you see in the series was shot a year, two years ago and I have a major surgery – much to my surprise – but the progress, and the process, have been continual since then. I’m far along and more than capable of signing on the record and singing on a daily basis now. It’s just getting back to tour shape but that’s up to God.”

