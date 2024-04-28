Lana Del Rey Gives Rousing Performance of “Unchained Melody” With Paul Cauthen at Stagecoach

Since breaking into the music industry back in the early 2000s, Lana Del Rey showcased her musical talents by exploring the genres of alt-pop, rock, and dream pop. Having released nine studio albums, the singer watched as she received the chance to collaborate with stars like Taylor Swift. But like most artists, Del Rey decided to add another genre to her resume as she eyes country music. Slated for a September release, Del Rey anticipates her entrance into country music with her new album, Lasso. And wanting to get into the country spirit, she recently performed “Unchained Melody” alongside Paul Cauthen.

Videos by American Songwriter

Although working on the finishing touches of her new album, Del Rey has been extremely busy over the last few weeks. Besides making her way to Stagecoach, the singer also performed at Coachella. Wanting to make her moment on stage memorable, Del Rey brought out surprise guests like Billie Eilish and Jon Batiste. But for Stagecoach, she was the special guest as Cauthen welcomed her to the stage. And as for their performance, well, check it out for yourself.

Lana Del Rey Looks To Explore Parenthood

Sharing a video of their performance on Instagram, the post received over 440,000 likes as fans gushed over their collaboration. Looking at the comments, fans wrote, “Your cover of this song is absolutely heavenly & you sound great with Paul (bring him on the record!)It evokes such emotion and brings tears to my eyes. Such a perfect angelic rendition .” Another person added, “Impeccable performance, you sing this song like a holy angel, we listen and we go straight to heaven.” And one fan insisted, “I love you so much I feel so blessed to live in the same era as you are my favorite artist you are in my top 1 definitely so perfect I love you so much forever and ever my dear and precious Lana, you are unmatched preciousness.”

Outside the studio and performing on stage, Del Rey discussed stepping into the world of motherhood. Speaking with The Sunday Times, the singer hinted at having kids one day. But that time might be a long way down the road as she noted, “That’s why God didn’t give me children yet. Because there is more to explore. I know people who’ve tested every water. It’s burnt them, like Icarus. But I’m willing to go there. I see it coming for me. We’ll see. We’ll see what melts the wings.”

