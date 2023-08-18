Sting Issues Written Tribute to Late A&M Co-Founder Jerry Moss

Rock legend Sting recently paid tribute to his late friend, A&M co-founder Jerry Moss, who died on August 16 at the age of 88 of natural causes.

The Police frontman wrote about his friendship with Moss, who was inducted into the Rock Hall Of Fame in 2006, in a recent remembrance piece for Billboard. “I first met Jerry Moss in 1979. I just got to California with the band and I hugged a palm tree. I’d never seen a palm tree in my life,” Sting wrote. “We booked into the Sunset Marquis and obviously sat at the swimming pool. And then in walked Jerry Moss and [A&M executive] Gil Friesen, two very tall, handsome, distinguished-looking Californian businessmen.”

“Jerry would have informed opinions about [the music] he was hearing and would say things like ‘I think it needs a bridge here.’ He wasn’t necessarily right [laughs]. I’m joking,” Sting continued. “But I would always listen and take what he said seriously. He knew what he was [talking] about.

“He became a very close friend. [Sting’s wife] Trudie and I would stay at his house in Malibu and in Hawaii. When he became a horse breeder, he named [a] horse after our album, Zenyatta [for Police’s 1980 album, Zenyatta Mondatta] and [another] after Giacomo, my third son,” he explained. “The horse won the Kentucky Derby. It was 80:1 odds when we put the bet on him. We’re still living off the winnings. It was amazing that he had just as much talent spotting musical talent as he did horseflesh that would win. But again, I think his success came from his generosity, his humanity.

“He was in a wheelchair. He wasn’t speaking, but he was really able to demonstrate how pleased he was to see me and how pleased I was to see him. It was the most unlikely setting for a final meeting, but I’m so grateful that I had that opportunity,” Sting added towards the end of his tribute. “We spent a lot of time with him. He’s irreplaceable. I love him and it’s been a devastating loss for [wife,] Trudie and myself and the record industry.”

