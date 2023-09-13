Stray Kids Win Best K-Pop at the VMAs

Stray Kids have won Best K-Pop at the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards. The group won the award for their song and video “S-Class.” The other nominees included aespa for “Girls,” BLACKPINK for “Pink Venom,” FIFTY FIFTY for “Cupid,” SEVENTEEN for “Super,” and TOMORROW X TOGETHER for “Sugar Rush Ride.”

When the group went to accept their award, rapper Bang Chan said a few words. “Hello! We are Stray Kids. First of all, we’d like to thank the VMAs for inviting us. We’ve been making music ever since the start of our career, but to receive this award just really means a lot to us,” Bang Chan stated.

“Felix has something else that you want to say as well,” Bang Chan stated, before his bandmate said a few words of his own. “We just want to thank our label, JYP Division 1, and we want to thank Republic Records,” Felix said. “And also we want to thank our fans, our STAYs, for being so supportive. Please, we have so much to show you guys, so please look forward to the future.”

“We really want to dedicate that award to the fans, as well,” Bang Chan also said on the red carpet.

In addition to Bang Chan and Felix, Stray Kids is made up of Lee Know, Changbin, Hyunjin, Han, Seungmin, and I.N. This is the first VMA win for any members of the band, but Stray Kids were nominated for the same award at last year’s VMAs for the song “Maniac.” Other winners so far at this year’s VMAs include Taylor Swift for Best Pop and SZA for Best R&B.

“S-Class” is included on the group’s most recent album, 5-Star, which was released on June 2. During a June 2023 interview with Billboard, Stray Kids’ Han opened up about what the band set out to accomplish with the new album.

“2022 was filled with so many unbelievable events; it all feels like a dream. All I can think about is how deeply thankful we are for everything and how much this experience has motivated us to work even harder and grow even more,” Han told the publication at the time. “The goal of this album is to emphasize Stray Kids’ unique color, which can be defined as ‘strange yet special.’ I hope that 5-Star will be yet another breakthrough for our group and become an album that many people acknowledge as a legendary one.”

Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for MTV